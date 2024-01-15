Best and worst platforms for playing Minecraft

Minecraft is available on a wide range of platforms, from consoles to PCs to mobile devices. Although many platforms essentially run the same iteration (save for PCs, which can run multiple editions) of the game, they have their differences, and some players simply prefer certain devices to others. But which are the best and worst for enjoying the sandbox title to its fullest?

The answer might depend on which player you ask, but many members of the community have long voiced their thoughts on which platform provides the best enjoyment over its counterparts and vice versa. Fans are free to play on whichever device they like the best, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at why some are sought out more often than others.

Pros and cons of the best Minecraft platforms

PC

Gameplay on PC is about as versatile as it gets (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to versatility and customization, no platform can touch a quality PC. The platform can run effectively every edition of Minecraft (even mobile versions with some configuring), has access to a vast array of mods and add-ons, and can also utilize world downloads, texture packs, and resource packs effortlessly.

Pros

Can run Java and Bedrock Editions of the game, as well as Pocket Edition with a little tweaking.

A well-constructed PC can run the game at very high framerates.

Can have countless mods and add-ons installed for free, as well as texture packs and resource packs.

Minecraft can still run admirably on lower-end PCs when necessary.

Control configurations for mouse/keyboard and gamepad as well as VR.

Multiple launcher clients to run the game based on player preferences.

Tends to receive new updates and betas ahead of other platforms.

Cons

Extremely low-end PCs may have issues running the game well, even with the right performance settings or when mods come into the mix.

Java Edition has no crossplay options with other platforms outside of special multiplayer servers.

Modding the game does come with a bit of a learning curve, although this has gotten much easier in recent years.

Mobile devices

The mobile version of Minecraft has the benefit of portability on its side (Image via Mojang)

It's hard not to love the ability to play Minecraft on the go, and the mobile version of Minecraft (still affectionately referred to by fans as Pocket Edition) has a lot to offer. Although it runs off the same Bedrock Edition codebase as the Windows 10/11 and console versions, Pocket Edition can navigate some of the issues that plague some Bedrock platforms.

Pros

Portable and mobile, play the game wherever and whenever.

Some devices can also run Java Edition via emulation.

Has access to Bedrock Previews on both Android and iOS.

Can still be modded and add-ons can also be downloaded for free or via the Minecraft Marketplace.

Cross-compatible with other Bedrock platforms like consoles and Windows 10/11.

Cons

Lags a bit behind at times when it comes to new updates and betas, though this is on a case-by-case basis.

Not all mobile devices run the game as well as expected.

Touch Controls can be tricky, although Bluetooth can help by giving players gamepad support.

As a Bedrock codebase product, prone to many of the bugs and glitches that have come to be known as a consistent issue in Bedrock Edition.

Battery usage can be an issue on some devices due to the game's processing and graphics rendering.

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X|S has some upsides not seen on its counterparts (Image via Mojang)

Mojang's acquisition by Microsoft ended up being a boon for Minecraft on the company's Xbox consoles, and there are some benefits on the series X|S that players won't find on other console platforms. This console still runs Bedrock like its counterparts, which does lead to some downsides, but if you want to enjoy the game on console, then Xbox Series X|S may be your best bet.

Pros

Runs quite well all things considered, especially compared to certain console platforms.

Can be purchased physically or digitally via the Microsoft Store, and can also be played via an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Graphical improvements including ray tracing/RTX and 4k resolution support. The latter is still being tested in previews but should be available in vanilla shortly.

Cross-platform play with other Bedrock Edition platforms including Windows PCs, mobile devices, and other consoles.

Cons

Runs the Bedrock codebase, which does have a reputation for bugs and glitches.

No easy way to get mods seen on other platforms without making significant alterations to the console. Add-ons are available, but often cost MineCoins via the Minecraft Marketplace.

Can occasionally lag behind PC Java Edition when new content is released, although Mojang has been quick to amend this in recent years.

Online play requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Pros and cons of the worst Minecraft platforms

Minecraft for Chromebook

Minecraft on Chromebook has a little growing to do (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft on Chromebook isn't terrible per se, it has some work to do to measure up to other platforms. It utilizes the Bedrock Edition codebase on the Android operating system, but some lower-end Chromebook devices aren't exactly ideal for running the game. Moreover, Mojang's support for the platform is relatively new and some performance issues are still being fixed.

Pros

Can be bought at a discounted price if you have already bought the mobile version on the Google Play Store.

Requires no monthly subscription to play online.

Add-ons are easier to install compared to consoles, including free ones not found on the marketplace.

Cons

Runs on Bedrock's codebase, which can lead to unintended bugs and glitches.

Many Chromebooks simply aren't constructed with gaming in mind and can suffer from performance issues.

Support is still early from Microsoft and Mojang, and some issues with the Chrome OS remain.

Minecraft for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch port has its upsides, but some surprising performance issues (Image via Mojang)

Although the Nintendo Switch iteration of Minecraft is about the same as other Bedrock console ports, it's inexplicably met with performance issues that don't seem to bother Xbox and Playstation users, at least not to the same degree. That isn't to say that the Switch version of the game can't be fun or do its job, but players have long lamented that it doesn't meet their expectations in terms of performance.

Pros

The same cross-platform compatibility as other Minecraft console versions.

The game includes the Super Mario mash-up DLC.

Relatively portable thanks to the Switch hardware.

Available both physically and digitally.

Cons

Older models' Joycon drift can complicate controls if a Pro Controller isn't used.

Unexpected performance issues on occasion including freezing, crashes, and long load times for skins, chunks, and blocks/mobs.

Requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for online play.

Add-on access is limited to the in-game marketplace without substantial alterations to the console.

No access to Bedrock Previews.

Some players have reported significant sign-in issues and delays when attempting to connect to Microsoft's authentication servers.