Minecraft is certainly enjoyable on its own, but sometimes players need a little more from the game in one way or another. Fortunately, you can mod the game in countless different ways regardless of the platform. Even on the game's mobile version, it's possible to install mods, though they're known as add-ons since Android/iOS mobile devices use the Bedrock Edition code base.

Although you can find add-ons via the Minecraft Marketplace, they often require real-world money to purchase. The good news is that you can also download add-ons from trusted community modding sites for free, and you have a ton of options to choose from.

If you are looking for great mods/add-ons for Minecraft on mobile devices, there are a few choices that come to mind right away.

Best Minecraft mods to try out on Android and iOS mobile devices

1) SERP Pokedrock

Pokedrock is a fantastic counterpart to the beloved Pixelmon Minecraft mod (Image via Zacek el Serpentin/MCPEDL)

Pixelmon remains one of the most used and beloved Minecraft mods of all time, and you can use a great alternative to it for Bedrock platforms like mobile devices. This comes in the form of SERP Pokedrock, which allows you to enter your world and begin the climb to become a Pokemon Master.

Complete with multiple generations of Pocket Monsters, rideable species, and a fully developed evolution and battle system, SERP Pokedrock is tough to beat for Pokemon and Minecraft fans alike.

2) More Tools Add-On

Tungsten gear and tools provided by the More Tools Add-On for Minecraft (Image via SorYPMod/MCPEDL)

Since the arrival of netherite gear in Minecraft, Mojang hasn't added many new tools, weapons, or armor types. However, you can significantly expand your usable gear with the More Tools Add-on. Contrary to its name, More Tools adds much more than tools, providing new weapons, armor, and even all-new armor trims.

This add-on introduces dozens of new materials to craft into gear, like Tungsten, Cobalt, Sapphire, Soul, and much more. These materials come with their own ores for you to find and mine in your game worlds.

3) More Simple Structures

More Simple Structures adds a ton of new locations to explore in the world of Minecraft (Image via iKorbon/MCPEDL)

Minecraft has steadily added new generated structures to explore and loot in the Overworld, Nether, and the End. However, the game world could stand to be populated with even more structures for players to check out, which is where More Simple Structures comes in.

This add-on introduces dozens of new in-game structures across all of the game's dimensions. They even come complete with their own custom mobs to defend them in some circumstances, and you can find new loot items and blocks as well as gain the ability to craft new gear as a result.

With More Simple Structures, you can pillage castles in the sky, battle pirates on their ships at sea, and visit piglins in their new camps.

4) World Animals Add-On

Experience an expanded set of wild animals in Minecraft with the World Animals Add-On (Image via ArathNidoGamer/MCPEDL)

Minecraft has received plenty of animal mobs over the years, but Mojang has certainly omitted more than a few critters. Fortunately, the modding community is here to help with additions like World Animals, an add-on that introduces animals from all over the world across many different biomes.

You can ride big cats and ostriches across the world, snag some pet rats by feeding them cheese, and even make swords from shark skin. These activities and much more are available all within World Animals, an add-on that ensures hours of entertaining content and discovery.

5) Damage Indicator

Damage Indicator gives fans more precise readings of health and damage (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/YouTube)

Although Minecraft fans certainly have the ability to examine their own health bar, the overall health of other mobs and players is left up to speculation. Fortunately, this can change easily with the addition of the Damage Indicator add-on. This mod introduces health bars over other mobs and players, and that's only the beginning.

In addition to the health bars, you can even see specific damage numbers that their weapons cause during combat. This can be a huge help for both solo play and online multiplayer and even in PvP combat.

6) Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting

Illuminate the Minecraft world without needing to place down blocks with this add-on (Image via Lord Raiyon/YouTube)

Minecraft's lighting system certainly gets the job done, but it could be better. Take, for example, what Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting can accomplish. This add-on provides a revamped dynamic lighting system where you can illuminate your surroundings simply by holding a light source block without placing it.

While placing light blocks still works perfectly fine, fans with this add-on installed can simply carry the likes of torches, lanterns, and more in their hands to help them find their way through dark locations.

7) Chisel

Chisel introduces new ways to decorate with Minecraft's roster of blocks (Image via Gregory and Games/YouTube)

The Chisel mod is very well-known in Java Edition, and fans who are playing on Bedrock-compatible platforms can enjoy it as well. This includes mobile devices on Android and iOS, and it would be a shame not to utilize this add-on if you love decoration and building.

After crafting the titular chisel tool, you can create new patterns with existing blocks, including wood, stone, dirt, coal, glowstone, and much more. Even better, the Chisel add-on also introduces the ability to sculpt ice, magma, basalt, and honeycomb blocks. This vastly expands the potential building and decorating options at hand.

8) Expansive Biomes

Volcanic peaks generating on a mountain in the Expansive Biomes add-on (Image via iKorbon/YouTube)

The many different biomes of Minecraft have certainly increased in number over the years, but some modders have taken the onus to create even more. One excellent example is Expansive Biomes, which adds over eighteen new biomes to the game, complete with their own custom mobs.

In addition to exploring the likes of redwood forests and volcanic mountain peaks, you can craft new gear from the materials found within the various new biomes. This includes options like grizzly pelt armor and a full suite of vibranium gear that is incredibly durable and efficient.

9) Strat's Food Expansion

Strats' Food Expansion gives fans a plethora of new culinary options (Image via Stratospheer/MCPEDL)

For the most part, players have gotten pretty used to the foods available to them in-game. Some are better than others, and this results in some foods being ignored. However, with the addition of Strats' Food Expansion, you can utilize new blocks and food items to create many culinary delights.

In addition to being able to mine salt and grow new crops (even in tree form), you gain access to the stove, churn, toaster, and mortar & pestle blocks to create incredibly satisfying dishes and drinks. Compared to vanilla, you won't go hungry easily with this add-on installed.

10) WorldEdit: Bedrock Edition

Constructing large builds or sculpting entire worlds can be a laborious and time-consuming task. The good news is that the incredibly useful mod WorldEdit is available on both Java and Bedrock Edition, making it compatible with mobile platforms as well.

Although this mod has a bit of a learning curve, fans can't argue with the results. With WorldEdit, you can create mega-builds and completely reshape your worlds in a much shorter amount of time. It can be an immensely invaluable tool for both single-player worlds and multiplayer servers.