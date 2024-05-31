How to prepare for Minecraft Tricky Trials update

Minecraft's Tricky Trials update has a release date at last, with Mojang recently announcing that the 1.21 update will arrive on Java and Bedrock Edition simultaneously on June 13, 2024. As one might expect, players are already preparing their in-game worlds and servers for the content that the update will bring.

While every player prepares in a somewhat different way based on what they want to prioritize, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best ways to prepare for Minecraft's Tricky Trials update in general. Players can always prep to suit their playstyle, but it doesn't hurt to think ahead with certain aspects of the update in mind.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Trending

Ways to prepare for Minecraft's Tricky Trials update ahead of June 13

Find a village and breed cartographer villagers

Cartographer villagers can help players find trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

If players aren't using commands to find trial chambers in Minecraft's Tricky Trials update, they'll want to find a village or two, breed plenty of villagers, and turn them into cartographers. This way, once the update arrives, players can level up their cartographers via trades to the journeyman level, where they can potentially offer trial explorer maps to find trial chambers.

While players will still have to use their directional skills to find a trial chamber with these maps, it certainly beats mining underground until a trial chamber is found.

Get equipped with quality weapons and armor

Minecraft players will need some quality gear to take on the trial chambers' combat trials (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers may be filled with plenty of loot, but this can't be obtained without a significant amount of combat in many circumstances. Since this is the case, Minecraft fans may want to get a head start on the combat challenges to come by getting equipped with the best gear they can find or create.

Trial chambers' combat challenges and ominous trials won't likely be the toughest battles that players have faced, but it still doesn't hurt to be as prepared as possible. Plus, adventuring in swamps can now spawn bogged skeletons, and players will want to be ready for them by snagging milk buckets or honey bottles to neutralize the poison their arrows inflict.

Gather blaze powder

Blaze powder will be crucial for brewing Tricky Trials' four new potions (Image via Mojang)

With Minecraft 1.21's new Oozing, Infestation, Weaving, and Wind Charging status effects come new potions to brew and new tipped arrows to craft. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to rack up plenty of blaze powder so players can brew the new potions they need on day one when Tricky Trials is released.

Fortunately, with a few weeks left until Tricky Trials debuts, players have more than enough time to set up a blaze farm in the Nether to collect all the blaze rods/powder they need for the long haul.

Grab some sticks and wool for paintings

20 new paintings mean plenty more decoration options in Tricky Trials (Image via Mojang)

One of the understated but great parts of Minecraft's Tricky Trials update is the addition of 20 new in-game paintings for players to use in their builds and decorations. Players might as well collect some sticks and wool so they can craft a batch of new paintings for their homes, bases, castles, and beyond.

Fortunately, farming wool and sticks from trees is hardly the most difficult process, so players should have very little trouble doing so in the lead-up to Tricky Trials's release date on June 13, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback