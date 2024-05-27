Minecraft 1.21 update FAQ: Common Tricky Trials questions answered

Minecraft 1.21, officially known as Tricky Trials, should be right around the corner now due to the confirmed mid-2024 release window. This update is going to introduce new trial chambers, new mobs, a whole new weapon type, and much more. With the impending release of an update this significant, now is the time to start researching some of its amazing content.

Detailed below are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Tricky Trials, as well as everything else that players must know about the topics brought up.

All of Minecraft Tricky Trials' most-asked questions and their answers

What are trial chambers?

Trial chambers are dangerous due to their maze-like design (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are the single largest feature of the 1.21 update, both physically and in terms of gameplay. They are foreboding underground structures filled with trial spawners—a new type of spawner that spawns mobs independent of the light level. If a few waves of mobs from a spawner are taken down, it will spit out some drops and enter a cooldown.

One of the best of these drops is a trial key, which can be used to open the new Minecraft vault blocks. These blocks are loot containers that any number of players can each loot - the vanilla game's first version of personalized loot. This is an amazing change for multiplayer.

Trial chambers also have an optional, harder variant known as ominous trials. These are the same physical structure but are triggered by the revamped bad omen status effect upon entering. This will make mobs harder and drops from trial spawners better, and allow players to potentially open ominous vaults to get the materials needed to craft a mace.

What mobs are coming in 1.21?

Breeze and bogged in the main room of a trial chamber (Image via Mojang)

Two new mobs are coming as major additions to Tricky Trials. The first of these new mobs is a new skeleton variant in Minecraft bogged. These mobs are set to appear in swamps and offer an interesting twist on the regular skeleton formula. They shoot slower than regular skeletons and have less health, which makes them seem weaker initially.

However, they are incredibly dangerous. Like strays, bogged shoot-tipped arrows. These are poisoned arrows, specifically, which can cause huge damage over time, even to heavily armored targets. Make sure to take some milk or honey into swamps for quick healing from the poison, or bring some regeneration or instant health Minecraft potions to stave off the damage.

The other new mob is the breeze. The breeze is strangely similar to the blaze, being essentially an air-based version of the Nether's iconic fire elemental. They are immune to ranged attacks due to harnessing the wind. They jump around players, attacking with wind charges.

These attacks only deal half a heart of damage on easy and normal, or 0.75 hearts of damage on hard. However, the real threat of the attacks comes from launching players into the air and around the environment. Within the previously mentioned trial chambers, this can cause more spawners to activate, quickly becoming overwhelming.

What's the new mace weapon?

A player about to antagonize a group of zombies with a mace's smash attack (Image via Mojang)

The mace weapon is the latest weapon added to the game. The last new weapon was the crossbow, added back in the village and pillage update, one of the most impactful of all the major Minecraft updates.

The first ability of the new Minecraft mace is its most iconic and advertised feature: the ability to convert the wielder's fall damage into attack damage. Players that manage to connect with a smash attack will find themselves immune to the fall, which is useful, as there's also no upper cap on the damage. This means that any of Minecraft's hostile mobs can be one-shot, assuming a far enough fall.

Why the name "Tricky Trials"?

1.21 is unique for most updates in that Mojang has gone on record as to why they picked the name they did. In a video posted to the game's official YouTube, as well as commented on via the official Minecraft website, the "Trials" part of the name is a reference to the previously mentioned trial chambers.

The word "Tricky" has a more nebulous association. It represents that trial chambers are difficult, but in a tricky rather than frustrating or overwhelming way. It also references the tinkering side of the game, expanded on by Minecraft's upcoming revolutionary crafter block.

When is Tricky Trials coming out?

1.21's content should come to the base game soon (Image via Mojang)

By far the biggest question for any large update is when it's releasing. Unfortunately, there's not been a date officially set by Mojang for Tricky Trials. However, the history of the last few updates reveals an interesting pattern.

The last major releases have all had their release dates announced in late May and have typically been released in June. Assuming the trend continues, Mojang should make an announcement soon regarding the timeline of 1.21's release.

