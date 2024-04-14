Why crafter in Minecraft 1.21 update is a revolutionary features for farms

Minecraft 1.21 is bringing with it a ton of game-changing content, including the new mace weapon, trial chambers, and the new crafter block. The crafter, in particular, is a redstone component that can take ingredients in and send items out without any player input being required.

This is a revolutionary feature for vanilla. Automated crafting has been a feature of many of Minecraft's best technical mods for years, but it was never expected to come to the base game at all. Detailed below is what makes the crafter so game-changing.

Why Minecraft's new crafter will revolutionize the game

The crafter features a full three by three crafting grid (Image via Mojang)

Due to their ability to automatically process farm outputs, the crafter will likely revolutionize a ton of different farms. Earlier, farms needed to have their outputs and inputs handled manually, at least to a certain extent. But automatic crafting will allow for farms to be chained together, with different farm outputs being converted into other farm inputs in a tangled mess of industrialized success.

It's also super useful for automatically producing materials to build farms. Many redstone components are annoying to craft, with hard-to-remember recipes. Setting up small autocrafting systems to make these components might save time in the long run.

Examples of crafter farms

Bartering farms are probably the best example of the potential of the crafter. Golden nuggets from highly effective zombie piglin farms, among the best for loot in all of Minecraft, can be fed to crafters to make them into ingots. These ingots can then be dispensed into a bartering farm. Assuming that each item can be filtered into a different lane, there are a ton of options for automation from here.

For instance, iron nuggets could be combined into ingots, which could then be combined with chests to automate the collection of hoppers. These chests could also be automated, for a fully hands-off process, by automatically converting bamboo into planks, which are then made into chests.

This is just one example of how the crafter can chain farms in mind-boggling ways. Bartering farms also drop quartz, string, leather, Nether bricks, and blackstone, which can be chained out in similar ways to iron, allowing a huge plethora of items and materials to become farmable.

An example of a basic item sorter that crafters could feed into (Image via Mojang)

But this system could also be used to combine other farms, such as converting sugar cane paper farms and creeper gunpowder farms into automated rocket farms, rather than needing to craft the rockets all by hand. These crafters could even be connected to a player's main sorting system, to feed all of these finished items into a sorted Minecraft storage system.

The potential for the crafter is limited by how large and complex of a mess a player is willing to try and make.