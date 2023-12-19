Minecraft certainly has its own take on technology in the vanilla build of the game, particularly when it comes to redstone contraptions. However, the modding community offers a vastly expanded collection of technology, providing everything from energy generation systems to fluid transport to rocketing into space and leaving the base game world behind.

If you are hoping to dig deep and master technological feats, there is no shortage of incredible mods. Many of the best options provide endless hours of entertainment and a massive improvement to your quality of life.

Those seeking out great Minecraft tech mods will want to try these ten options first.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer.

10 best technology mods currently available for Minecraft

1) Security Craft

Various protective blocks in the Security Craft mod for Minecraft (Image via Geforce132/CurseForge)

Keeping a house or base build safe is certainly a daunting task in Minecraft, but Security Craft offers a host of technological blocks to make the job much easier. Additions include block reinforcements for a house/base's exterior, ID card scanners, inventory scanners, fake block projectors, fake water/lava, rift stabilizers to prevent teleportation, and even functional security cameras.

You can even modify your security blocks via modules, which can add redstone functionality, speed up the mechanics of a block, or obscure it completely using a disguise module and make it look like an average block. Security Craft is a one-stop mod that keeps your valuables and builds secure.

Security Craft Download

2) Ad Astra

A Minecraft moon base as seen in the Ad Astra mod (Image via AlexNijjar/CurseForge)

While countless Minecraft mods use technology to improve life in the in-game world, Ad Astra looks beyond the confines of Earth and into the stars above. With this mod, you can collect materials to build your own space vessel, leaving the confines of your home planet and visiting five different celestial bodies across two solar systems.

If that wasn't enough, Ad Astra also provides new blocks for creating space stations and planetary bases, and it even introduces new vehicles like rovers to explore planet surfaces. An oxygen mechanic is crucial to survival, but you will have a ton of new technological machines that will allow you to survive and thrive in the vacuum of space.

Ad Astra Download

3) Building Gadgets

Building Gadgets makes creating Minecraft builds much easier (Image via Direwolf20/YouTube)

Creating an entire Minecraft build block by block is pretty tedious, and the vanilla game doesn't exactly have an answer for this. Fortunately, the Building Gadgets mod does, introducing a new collection of gadgets that can remotely alter blocks. With these little pieces of tech, you can build, swap, copy/paste, and destroy large segments of blocks instantly.

Learning the ropes of each gadget does take a little time, but once you have figured them out, you can create sizable builds without much effort. Building Gadgets also has the upside of being a bit less demanding when it comes to the learning curve compared to mods like Litematica or WorldEdit.

Building Gadgets Download

4) Create

Arguably one of the most popular and far-reaching Minecraft mods of all time, Create transforms the game into a mechanical paradise for building intriguing technological machines. It adds new automated blocks like conveyor belts, gears, transport tubes, pipes, grinders, and assembly machines. With Create, you can form entire well-oiled factories to produce/transport your resources.

Almost every aspect of Minecraft's gameplay can be improved via the Create mod, and the only real limitation on the tech present within it is your creativity. This mod is quick to pick up, easy to learn, and immensely productive for your resource production, and that's only the beginning.

Create Download

5) Applied Energistics 2

Applied Energistics 2 is a revolutionary Minecraft mod concerning storage (Image via Thetechnici4n/CurseForge)

Keeping your item and block storage organized in Minecraft, and transporting goods is another story entirely. This is where Applied Energistics 2 comes in, introducing blocks that allow you to store thousands upon thousands of items into a vast interconnected network that can span across the furthest reaches of the in-game world. You can even store entire world chunks in a compact space.

Fortunately, this mod also adds new material types like Certus Quartz and Fluix Crystals that not only exist to build technological improvements to a network but also create new building/decorative blocks. This mod's sheer amount of depth is remarkable, but it's simple enough to understand at the beginning.

Applied Energistics 2 Download

6) Mekanism

Cable blocks in the Mekanism Minecraft mod (Image via Bradyaidanc/CurseForge)

Bringing together three tiers of tech in varied complexities, Mekanism introduces Minecraft players to a new world of convenience and efficiency. The mod adds energy generators, high-yield resource processors, and rapid transportation blocks.

One of the biggest draws of Mekanism comes by way of chemical-based treatment, injection, and refinement, which are processes that can lead to you vastly multiplying your ore processing yields well beyond what would normally be possible in vanilla. With Mekanism, resource shortages and inconveniences are a thing of the past.

Mekanism Download

7) Refined Storage

Combining the ability to store immense quantities of items and blocks into computer-style disk drives and transfer them across high-speed electronic networks, Refined Storage can solve all your storage issues. Through the use of multiple blocks, you can link all of your new storage containers to a central grid, making them accessible just about anywhere.

This mod provides a near-limitless combination of storage options, and there are several blocks that allow you to manipulate objects connected to your storage network, including constructors and destructors. You can even auto-craft without using the 1.21 update's new crafter block that's enabled via Experimental Features.

Refined Storage Download

8) Immersive Engineering

While many Minecraft technology mods focus heavily on bringing high-tech concepts to Mojang's sandbox title, Immersive Engineering takes a more down-to-earth approach. Implementing blocks that grind, crush, and funnel resources through the use of cogs, wheels, and wiring, the tech of Immersive Engineering is a bit closer to what we might find in our own world.

While the tech is undoubtedly still there for this mod, it has a more industrial feel to it while producing improved resource yields. You won't be able to blast away ore blocks with lasers or convert your goods into digital assets and send them through wireless transmissions, but Immersive Engineering may be great for a more realistic approach to improving in-game technology.

Immersive Engineering Download

9) Industrial Foregoing

A tree fluid extractor pulls latex from a Minecraft tree in Industrial Foregoing (Image via Buuz135/CurseForge)

Industrial Foregoing is a Minecraft mod that certainly offers plenty of technology but does so with a clear aim of creating as many ways to automate gameplay as possible. After setting up a tree fluid extractor and draining a little latex from a tree, you can craft and place blocks that allow for the automation of various tasks, including generating energy and farming mobs/crops.

Even better, Industrial Foregoing brings along the ability to sort placed enchanted items and create enchantments without the need for an enchanting table. It may be a bit simpler and more quality-of-life-centered than the other MInecraft mods on the list, but Industrial Foregoing is a fantastic addition that blends accessibility and convenience.

Industrial Foregoing Download

10) Tinkers Construct

Tinkers Construct various tools much more highly configurable (Image via mDiyo/CurseForge)

Tinkers Construct is still undoubtedly a tech mod, but it puts a considerable emphasis on creating intriguing tools. With the implementation of four tools, you can combine multiple benefits and modifiers to create custom tools for resource gathering, but the mod doesn't stop there.

In fact, you can tinker with your tools to such a degree that they no longer just perform their stated use, so something as simple as a pickaxe can go well beyond its original function. This can be applied to just about any tool in the game, resulting in a virtually infinite number of customization possibilities.