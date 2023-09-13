Refined Storage mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft players collect countless items and blocks during their adventures, and this can result in a bit of an inventory crisis. Even when players have tons of storage blocks available, the more bases and builds that are created, the more items and blocks get divided across different locations. This can result in players having to bounce between locations just to get the resources they need.

Fortunately, Minecraft's modding community has solutions for many of these problems. In the event of an inventory crisis, players can rely on modifications like Refined Storage. This mod creates an entire network, allowing players to move items and blocks between storage systems without needing to travel.

If Minecraft fans are curious about this mod, it's best to know the core mechanics of it before downloading and installing it.

What to know about the Refined Storage mod in Minecraft

The Refined Storage mod's various blocks are interconnected for easy item/block access (Image via Raoulvdberge/CurseForge)

Refined Storage does multiple things in Minecraft, including creating new blocks and items that can store a large amount of resources. Furthermore, fans can connect these new storage features together. Doing so creates a vast network that can stretch across long distances, allowing players to access resources and craft within a single grid-based interface.

Players tend to begin by creating a disk drive, which will accept storage disks that contain a high volume of ordinary Minecraft blocks, items, and fluids like water or lava. Furthermore, fans begin by creating grid and controller blocks, which can modify disk data and interconnect all the mod's storage blocks, respectively.

Although this Minecraft mod can get a bit complex, the early steps are fairly easy to follow. By using storage disks, players can place a high number of items and blocks within them. For example, a 1k storage disk can contain up to 1,000 materials and can then be placed into a disk drive.

From there, players can use their grid block and connect it to their disk drive via new blocks like cables and wireless transmitters. Once the connection is completed, accessing the grid allows them to input and remove items/blocks in the grid interface without having to access each individual storage unit.

Storage disks can be crafted at various quality levels, allowing for storage levels as high as 64,000 items and blocks. Certain disks must be created to hold fluids. There are many more disks and blocks to facilitate the transfer of materials between storage units and the central grid.

Refined Storage also provides the ability to upgrade network capabilities, allowing players to seamlessly connect their newfound storage blocks to the grid in both a wired and wireless capacity. Furthermore, network security can be implemented to keep other players from intruding. Some blocks introduced in the mod even help players process materials and automate crafting tasks.

Put plainly, Refined Storage is a Minecraft mod that has a learning curve. However, using the mod to its utmost capability is still easier than creating some of the more complex redstone machine builds in the game. Fans may want to start by creating a basic storage system before they begin implementing auto-processing and crafting abilities into their network.

Fortunately, Minecraft players won't have to simply learn by trial and error. The mod's developers have an incredibly in-depth wiki page, and there are many tutorial videos available there to help fans get started. Before players know it, they'll have a highly dependable network of storage blocks that can hold anything and everything they need in one convenient location.