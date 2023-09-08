Barrel vs chest in Minecraft: Which one is the better storage option

Barrels and chests are two different blocks in Minecraft that can be used to store other blocks and items. Though there are several other kinds of storage blocks in the game, these two are the most famous. Of course, chests are considerably more famous than barrels, simply because players over the years have preferred using the block over barrels.

However, when it comes to comparing the two most famous storage blocks, the lesser-used one is better.

Comparison between barrels and chests in Minecraft

Barrels require one plank less than chests while being crafted in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Barrels are simple yet efficient and easy-to-use storage blocks in the game. Firstly, they can be crafted using six regular planks and two slabs. The crafting requirements are the first of two reasons why barrels are better than chests. While the chest needs eight planks, barrels are slightly more efficient to craft since one plank can provide two slabs.

Barrels can be accessed even if there is a solid block right on top of it in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The second reason why barrels are better than chests is that they can be opened despite the solid block placed on top of them. This makes building around the barrels and blending them with the structure easier. Once crafted, barrels can be placed vertically or horizontally. This way, players can choose a side of the block, which also helps blend them in.

Additionally, barrels can be used as a job site block to convert villagers into fishermen, who can trade various fish and fishing-related items.

However, one downside to barrels is that they cannot be connected to each other to create a bigger barrel with a combined space of 54 slots. Players can only use one barrel at a time, which has 27 slots.

Chests compared to barrels in Minecraft

Chests require less crafting time as players don't need to prepare slabs (Image via Mojang)

Though the chest requires one more plank, it's extremely simple to craft and won't reduce efficiency. Additionally, the crafting time is reduced, as players don't need to craft slabs in order to craft barrels.

Furthermore, two chests can be combined to create a large chest with 54 slots. This is ideal for massive storage systems where users need loads of items stored in a more organized manner.

In conclusion, it's clear that barrels are better for storing items, accessibility, blending in with the rest of the structure, and efficiency during crafting.