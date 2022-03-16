Top 3 uses of the barrel in Minecraft

Among the many blocks in Minecraft, most are used for decoration purposes in building processes and such. Blocks like diorite, andesite, brick, and granite are technically variants of stone but have different textures. However, some blocks have very specific functions and are effective, sometimes essential, in a player’s progression through the game. One of the blocks is the barrel.

Barrels in Minecraft are unique blocks that generate in fisher cottages inside villages. A maximum of three barrels can generate inside a village fisher cottage. This block can be picked using a tool made with any material. However, an axe would be the fastest method of mining it since it is a block made from wood.

The barrel in Minecraft: 3 things players can use it for

While barrels are indeed one of the more important blocks in the game as they fall into the “job site block” category of blocks, they have limited uses, which can be split into primary and secondary classes.

1) Fisherman

One of the two primary functions of a barrel block is to serve as the job site block for the Fisherman villager. Additionally, if a barrel is placed near a villager with no active job or a recently destroyed job site block, it will change the villager mob’s profession to that of a fisherman. The fisherman villager sells items like emeralds, buckets of cod, cooked cod and salmon, campfires, and enchanted fishing rods.

2) Storage

Another efficient use of the barrel block would be to use it as a storage container. A barrel consists of 27 inventory slots, which is the same amount of slots as a single chest. While barrels cannot be stacked to make double barrels like double chests, an advantage they offer over regular chests is their ability to be placed under a solid block and still be opened.

3) Secondary uses

Barrels are an alternative storage option (Image via Minecraft)

Like many other wooden items in the game, barrels can be used as fuel to smelt or cook certain items. Also, like most blocks, barrels serve as great “bass” producing items when placed under note blocks. Finally, since barrels are an alternative to chests, Piglins are bound to get hostile towards the player if they see them looting or breaking them.

Minecraft is one of the most unique games on the planet due to one simple reason: its concept of every entity in the game being made up of blocks. While many games of the current generation emphasize their games looking photorealistic and graphically advanced, Minecraft instead focuses on the blocky theme it has had for more than a decade.

