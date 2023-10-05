Best y levels for every ore in Minecraft Bedrock

Since Minecraft allows players to craft strong weapons and armor, mining for the crafting ingredients is a common task shared by all players. While there are various ways to obtain ores, mining remains the most efficient method, provided the player knows the correct depth for each ore. With the release of the Caves & Cliffs update, negative Y levels were introduced, revolutionizing mining.

In this article, we explore the optimal Y levels for each ore in the latest Minecraft version.

Best Y levels for finding the most amount of ores in Minecraft Bedrock

Diamond ore

Diamonds hold a high value in Minecraft due to their use in crafting second-tier armor and tools. They are in high demand because they are essential for upgrading to Netherite items.

To discover these valuable ores, players should dig down to approximately Y level -58. Upon locating them, it is crucial to remember to employ an iron pickaxe or a superior tool, as other tools will destroy the ore without producing any diamonds.

Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris serves as the exclusive source of Netherite ingots within the game. It is one of the scarcest resources to encounter. Players can expedite their search by mining at approximately Y level 15.

Emerald ore

Emeralds can be found in the mountains (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the introduction of taller mountains in the game, emerald ores have become more abundant than ever. While they can be found anywhere between Y level -16 and 320, they're most commonly located around Y level 232, specifically within the mountains. To extract these valuable ores, players will need an iron pickaxe or a higher-tier pickaxe.

Iron ore

Iron ore (Image via shibamaster9 on Reddit)

When it comes to iron ore, players have the option to mine it at two different depths because it spawns frequently at both Y levels 16 and 232. As it's a less valuable ore, a stone pickaxe can be used for mining, resulting in raw iron. To obtain iron ingots in Minecraft, the raw iron must be smelted.

Copper ore

Arguably, copper ores are one of the least useful resources in the game. Unlike most other materials, it can't be used for crafting tools and is mainly used as a building block by Minecraft players.

Similar to iron, copper also generates in two groups. Interestingly, the optimal height for mining copper is the same for both groups, as they overlap at Y levels 47 and 48, where players can find a significant amount of copper.

Coal ore

Exposed coal ore (Image via Mojang)

One of the first ores that is mined by the player are coal ores, as the material is one of the best fuel sources in the game. At Y level 96, players will find the most amount of coal ore that can possibly generate together.

Players can mine and collect coal from its ore form as long as they use a pickaxe. The tier of the tool does not matter.

Redstone ore

In Minecraft, redstone dust drops when a player mines redstone ore. It serves as the foundational material required for crafting all the other redstone items in the game used in building various contraptions.

Redstone ore is considered a very common ore block, and the optimal mining depth for it may be a topic of debate among players. Nevertheless, to acquire a substantial amount of redstone, one should mine at levels between Y -32 and -64.

Gold ore

Gold ingots are frequently used in barter with piglins, as crafting tools from them result in items with poor durability. Gold ore is primarily located around Y level -16. The Badlands biome, in particular, generates a significant amount of gold ore and is the ideal location for prospectors.

Lapis Lazuli ore

Lapis Lazuli ore (Image via Mojang)

Lapis Lazuli is a necessary item for utilizing the enchanting table in Minecraft. It is most frequently found at Y level 0 and can be mined using a stone pickaxe or a higher-tier one. Players can acquire a substantial amount of it easily, as a single ore can yield up to nine Lapis Lazuli.

Nether Quartz ore

Nether Quartz ore (Image via Mojang)

The optimal level for mining nether quartz ore is a subject of debate due to its fairly even distribution. Nevertheless, when a player mines between Y level 10 and 117, they are guaranteed to encounter nether quartz.

Nether Gold ore

Nether Gold ore (Image via Mojang)

Nether gold ore is a type of gold ore that can only be found while exploring the perilous landscapes of the Nether dimension. Players can discover this ore between levels 10 and 117, provided they avoid the basalt deltas biome.