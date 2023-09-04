10 best Minecraft tool mods (2023)

In Minecraft, players can craft all kinds of tools to mine blocks and perform other important activities to progress forward. Some blocks that are crafted in the game can also be considered tools as they allow users to smelt, upgrade, repair, enchant, and more. Since the game is of a sandbox nature, almost anything can be created for it.

There are some mods that add loads of third-party tools which work in various ways. Here is a list of some of the best mods for tools in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 great tool-related mods for Minecraft

1) Applied energistics 2

Applied energistics is the most famous technical mod for Minecraft. (Image via Reddit/u/A_Very_Bravo_Taco)

This is an extensive mod in Minecraft that adds a completely new concept of harnessing energy and using it in various ways. It is a pure tech-based mod, adding new blocks, items, and game mechanics for players to tinker with new technology and energy. As a result, it offers several tools for users to play around with as well.

2) Create

Create mod that lets players use various new kinds of machinery in Minecraft. (Image via Reddit/u/BlueSky4200)

Create mod is another machine-building mod that adds loads of tools and blocks for players to create new kinds of automated machines. This is an extension of what redstone contraptions are capable of in the vanilla version. Create has been quite famous in the community, with millions of players trying it out.

3) Supplementaries

Supplementaries is another brilliant mod that adds several new blocks and items to Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

If players want to keep most of the game in its vanilla form while still adding a whole set of new functional blocks and items, Supplementaries is the best mod for it. While most of the features are directed towards decoration, there are various useful tools that help players.

4) Chisels and Bits

Chisels and Bits add a bunch of new tools for Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

This is a simple mod that adds several new tools to the game in order to further manipulate blocks rather than only mining or crafting them. It allows players to create custom decorations by sculpting, copying, sawing, rotating, etc., blocks in every way possible. It adds tools like chisels, measuring tools, magnifying glasses, wrenches, etc.

5) Tool belt

Tool belt adds a belt to store tools and items more efficiently in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

When players place any item in the inventory, it takes up inventory space. However, if users want to keep more items in their inventory without filling up while quickly accessing useful tools and weapons, the tool belt mod is the best for them.

The mod adds a new belt item that can be worn by players and can store two or more items in it. Furthermore, there is a special keybind to quickly access items from the belt in one hotbar slot only.

6) Construction wand

The construction wand allows players to manage multiple blocks at once in Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

If players are taking on a massive build project but do not want to place and break every single block one by one, they can check out the construction wand mod. This mod adds a magical wand tool that can manage multiple blocks at once. It can conjure, place, and destroy many blocks at once, allowing players to quickly build whatever they want.

7) Sophisticated backpacks

Sophisticated backpacks add various kinds of backpacks to Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

Since players travel far and wide in the world and collect a bunch of items along the way, backpacks are a tool that the playerbase has been craving for quite some time in the vanilla version. Thankfully, there is an excellent backpack mod out there. This mod not only adds backpacks but also features a bunch of features related to them, which makes the tool more extensive.

8) Nature's compass

Nature's compass adds a particular tool to find biomes in Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

There are many biomes in the game that players can find when they explore. However, if they simply want to find each and every biome without roaming around the world, they can use nature's compass. This mod adds a special compass that can help find any region in the Overworld, Nether, or End dimensions.

9) Warden tools

Warden tools adds a new set of tools, weapons, and armor to Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Warden tools is a relatively new mod that introduces a brand new material called echo ingot, through which players can create new tools, weapons, and armor parts. These gears are extremely hard to craft but can offer much more durability, attack damage, and mining speed compared to Netherite.

10) Botany pots

Botany pots add several pots to harvest crops automatically. (Image via CurseForge)

Botany pots is a simple mod that adds pots in which all kinds of crops can be grown and harvested. It will automatically replant the seed once it is harvested, and it can be upgraded with hoppers as well. Additionally, it acts as a cute decorative block as well.