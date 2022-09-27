How to increase mining speed in Minecraft

Mining is one of the most important aspects of Minecraft. Soon after entering a new world, you will most likely mine underground to find precious ores like diamonds, gold, etc. Even if you are an experienced player and have achieved everything in the game, mining is an activity that will not stop.

Hence, Minecraft has several in-game features that can improve mining in many ways. You can increase the efficiency and speed of mining, the durability of tools, and even up the chance of rare items being dropped after a block is mined. Since mining can take a lot of time and effort, increasing the mining speed will greatly benefit you. Here's how to do it.

Ways to increase mining speed in Minecraft

Using efficiency enchantment

Efficiency five enchantment in Minecraft will drastically increase the mining speed (Image via Mojang)

Enchantments are special powerups that you can apply to tools, weapons, and armor. You can either use enchanting tables or enchanted books with anvils to apply enchantments to different gears. These enchantments can help you in many ways, including mining faster.

Efficiency enchantment is a powerup that you can apply to tools like pickaxes, axes, shovels, and hoes to increase the overall mining speed. This enchantment has five power levels, each increasing the mining speed by 5%. Hence, if you want to mine fast, find and apply the efficiency five enchantment to any tool.

Using Haste Two from Beacons

Beacons in Minecraft are a great source of positive status effects in a vicinity (Image via Mojang)

Beacons are some of the most overpowered features in the game that you can use to obtain several positive status effects in the vicinity. Beacons can be crafted with Nether Star, obsidian, and glass blocks.

When crafted, they must be placed in a pyramid made up of blocks of iron, gold, diamond, netherite, or emeralds. The higher the number of levels a pyramid has, the more types of status effects players can unlock and activate.

Haste 2 enables players to mine blocks almost instantly in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the most powerful status effects is called 'Haste 2', which can be activated with a beacon at four levels. This will drastically reduce mining time and allow players to easily plow through blocks. If players do not have the resources to create four levels for the beacon, they can also create one level and unlock 'Haste 1' as well.

Combine both the features for the fastest mining speed

Players can instantly break any block by combining the efficiency enchantment tool with the Haste 2 status effect in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If you want to mine the fastest in the game, you can combine both the methods by using an efficiency five enchanted tool with the Haste two status effect. This will allow you to break any block with the correct tool instantly. Even if you click the left mouse button once, the block in front will break. This combination is best for clearing out massive areas of the world.

