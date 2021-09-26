5 best mining methods in Minecraft

To better defend themselves against the ferocious monsters in Minecraft, players have to keep upgrading their armor and weapons. The best way to do so is mining for ores and using them to craft better gear.

However, mining gets challenging when the player is looking for rare resources such as diamond ores. Rather than mining at any Y level, players should mine at the levels where the ores they are looking for are generated. There are a few techniques to find ores faster than usual.

Best mining methods in Minecraft

5) 1x1 block mining

A player crawling (Image via Minecraft)

This is an easy method in which players mine blocks while crawling in a 1x1 hole. Compared to the normal methods where they have to mine a 2x1 hole, this takes almost half the time to cover the same distance. The only downside is that players will be exposed to fewer blocks, affecting their chances of finding ores.

4) Exploring mineshafts

A mineshaft with gold ores (Image via Minecraft)

Abandoned mineshafts are large underground structures that are generated quite commonly. They have exposed ores and loot chests which can have diamonds if the player gets lucky. They might also find exposed diamond ores if the mineshaft is around Y 15 or lower.

3) X-ray glitch

When a player standing on a composter is pushed inside downwards by a piston, they can see through walls. This is one of the oldest glitches in the game and can be extremely helpful in finding ores in the player's vicinity. They will be able to see all exposed ores around them and can easily go ahead and start mining.

2) Exploring caves and ravines

A ravine with iron and coal ores (Image via Minecraft)

While mining, players will most likely run into a few caves and ravines. They should try to explore them as much as possible because a lot of exposed ores can generate inside them. When doing this, players should carry many torches as it will be dark in there.

1) Strip mining

Also Read

This is one of the oldest and most reliable techniques for mining diamond ores. In this method, players mine for ores in a straight line for as long as they want. Then go back to the starting point and start mining in a straight line again, leaving two blocks gap from their previous path.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi