Which beacon effect is the most useful in Minecraft?

Crafted in Minecraft with glass blocks, obsidian, and a Nether Star, beacons can be quite difficult to create. However, once players have crafted one, they can use it to provide some truly impressive effects.

Depending on the ingots fed to the beacon block in Minecraft, players can receive different beneficial effects. Furthermore, certain effects can even be combined, as beacons distinguish between Primary and Secondary powers.

But which effect is the best investment for players? This largely depends on the situation a player is in, but one of the most popular beacon block powers is Regeneration I due to its ability to heal players over time.

Why Regeneration I is the best beacon effect in Minecraft

A player receiving multiple effects from a beacon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although beacon blocks in Minecraft can bestow many helpful effects like Haste, Strength, Speed, Resistance, and Jump Boost, Regeneration is typically much more helpful in survival situations. This is due to its ability to restore health over time to players as they stand in the beacon's area of effect. If a player stacks their beacon on a large enough pyramid, they can even extend the range of the Regeneration effect to cover a much more sizable area.

Not only does this Regeneration effect help its builder, but it can also apply itself to other players when placed in a multiplayer setting. This makes the effect an incredibly helpful asset when creating a town, village, or multiplayer base, as players who have taken damage while out adventuring can return to the beacon and heal without needing to use food items or potions. As long as the beacon remains powered, players can keep on restoring their health without worry.

Although Regeneration isn't infallible in Minecraft, it's one of the best ways to keep a player's health high. It isn't as beneficial as instant healing from potions, but spending a little time around a beacon to completely fill your health is still incredibly helpful. Effects such as Strength or Resistance can assist players in a fight, but having a constant stream of incoming health is much more beneficial in nearly any combat circumstance.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that Minecraft players won't be able to receive Regeneration from their beacon unless they build a pyramid of at least four layers or higher. Otherwise, the pyramid will only provide the base Primary powers that the beacon offers. However, gaining Regeneration isn't the only upside to creating a four layer pyramid, as players will also gain the ability to increase their Primary powers' rank to rank II.

Survivability is a massive part of the game's Survival and Hardcore modes, so keeping a Regeneration beacon near one's base or points of interest can be a game-changer. It can help players stay safe while also conserving their resources, allowing them to save brewing ingredients by regenerating from the beacon.

