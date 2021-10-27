Beacons in Minecraft: Structure, effects, range, and more

In Minecraft, there are multiple activities a player can engage in like mining, running, fighting, healing etc. After playing Minecraft for a while, even the strongest tools and armor can feel slow and weak.

This is where the Beacon comes in. The Beacon is a block which can give certain status effects to the players nearby. This can be a huge help to the players who have progressed enough with the best enchanted tools and armor and want an effect boost.

Beacons in Minecraft explained

How to make a Beacon

First, players will have to make a Beacon block in Minecraft. This is not an easy task because a Nether Star is required to craft a Beacon, and Nether Star can only be obtained by defeating the monstrous boss mob of Minecraft, The Wither.

After obtaining the Nether Star, it needs to be crafted with some Glass blocks and Obsidian to make a Beacon.

How to setup a Beacon

To activate the Beacon, there must be no obstruction between the Beacon and the sky and for Beacon to work, it should be placed above a pyramid made out of any of these blocks - Iron, Emerald, Gold, Diamond, or Netherite blocks. The type of ore block used doesn't affect anything.

Different Beacons (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As for the multiple Beacon pyramid, a minimum of one layer of 4x5 Ore blocks is needed, and it can go upto four layers with 10x11, 8x9, 6x7, and 4x5 Ore blocks.

Multiple Beacon pyramid (image via Minecraft Wiki)

Beacon's Effects and Benefits

Now, players must interact with the Beacon and insert any ore ingot to activate the effects. The Beacon's number of effects depends on how many layers are there in the pyramid. These are all the effects and the pyramid levels at which they activate.

Primary powers

Speed 1- Increased movement speed - 1-layer pyramid

Haste 1- Increased mining speed - 1-layer pyramid

Resistance 1 - Decreased incoming damage - 2-layer pyramid

Jump Boost 1 - Increased jump capabilities - 2-layer pyramid

Strength 1 - Increased melee damage - 3-layer pyramid

Secondary powers

Regeneration - Regenerates health - 4-layer pyramid.

Beacon interface (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can either increase their primary power to level 2, or activate the secondary Regeneration power.

What's the effect range of Beacon

When activated, the Beacon's effective range around the area depends on how many layers of Ore blocks it's sitting on. One layer Beacon will provide about 20 blocks of range, where as a four layer Beacon's effect can go up to a 50 block radius.

The duration of the effects is also determined by the amount of layers in the Beacon pyramid. Beacons with one layer can impart effects upto 11 seconds. Whereas a four layer Beacon's duration is 17 seconds.

