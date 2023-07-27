10 best Minecraft backpack mods

Minecraft is a game that offers creative opportunities and endless exploration. Players can construct anything from castles to spaceships, farms to factories, and villages to cities. Nevertheless, its inventory space is limited, with only 36 slots to carry items. This can be frustrating for resource collection, crafting, and exploration.

Thankfully, numerous mods are available that introduce backpacks to address this issue, enabling players to carry more items and stay organized. In this article, we will review the top 10 backpack mods for Minecraft, evaluating their features, compatibility, and popularity.

From Traveler to Jetpacks, these are the best backpack mods in Minecraft

10) Mouse Tweaks Mod

Although not a backpack mod, it enhances inventory management with convenient features in Minecraft. From scrolling to quickly moving items between inventories or chests to crafting multiple things simultaneously, this mod saves time and effort.

Compatible with backpack and container mods, Mouse Tweaks is a valuable addition for players seeking streamlined inventory control.

9) Compact Machines Mod

This mod offers a unique item called a compact machine, a portable dimension accessed through right-clicking. Players have a 13x13x13 space for building farms, factories, storage systems, etc. The compact machine is linked with tunnels for item, fluid, energy, and signal transfer, ensuring seamless interaction with the outside world.

A personal shrinking device allows players to enter compact machines effortlessly. It is good deal for those desiring their pocket worlds and organized storage in Minecraft.

8) Iron Jetpacks Mod

This mod introduces jetpacks that function as chest armor or can be stored in the inventory. It also allows players to fly at different speeds and offers fuel-consumption rates based on the jetpack's tier.

The mod presents four tiers - stone, iron, gold, and diamond - which can be upgraded for improved performance and appearance. It is a thrilling choice for players seeking aerial freedom and efficient storage, featuring a hover mode and a charger block for refueling.

7) MrCrayfish's Backpacked Mod

A straightforward mod that adds an essential backpack with nine inventory slots, wearable as chest armor or placeable in the world of Minecraft. Crafted with leather and a chest, the bag can be dyed in various colors.

This mod is special for its unique feature of retaining items in the backpack upon death, making it suitable for adventure maps. A reliable and essential storage solution for players looking for simplicity.

6) Packed Up Mod

With 16 backpack types ranging from basic to ultimate, each tier surpassing the previous one in slots and durability, players have a wide range of choices. Crafting options include leather, iron, diamond, and netherite backpacks, adding to the variety.

The mod also introduces auto-pickup, automatically collecting items into the bag from the ground. It offers ample options and storage variety for players seeking an extensive inventory solution in Minecraft.

5) Corail Backpack Mod

Offering an adventurer backpack with 27 slots, wearable as chest armor or placed worldwide, this mod stands out with its unique inventory weight feature. Balancing inventory weight between the backpack and the main inventory affects movement and mining speed.

Additionally, the mod includes a recycler upgrade for converting unwanted items into valuable resources—a realistic and challenging storage option for players seeking an immersive experience.

4) Sophisticated Backpacks Mod

This feature-rich mod presents placeable and customizable backpacks in Minecraft. With the ability to color and upgrade backpacks for increased inventory space, players can enjoy functional enhancements through various upgrades like the magnet upgrade for item attraction. The feeding upgrade for automatic feeding, and the pickup upgrade for retrieving backpacks work without breaking them.

Including backpack tanks for liquid storage and backpack cloaks for concealment further enriches gameplay. Suitable for players seeking a powerful and advanced storage solution.

3) Useful Backpacks Mod

Adding three backpack sizes (small, medium, and large) crafted with leather, wool, and gold, this mod offers 15, 30, and 45 slots, respectively. They can be accessed through right-clicking or a key bind, and they can nest within each other to optimize storage space.

Furthermore, the mod introduces an ender backpack, granting access to the ender chest from any location. Compatibility with other mods enhances versatility, making it an excellent choice for players desiring a customizable storage option.

2) Simply Backpacks Mod

This straightforward mod introduces four tiers of backpacks - common, uncommon, rare, and epic. Each tier offers more slots and durability, and players can upgrade backpacks with diverse modules for added functionality.

The mod aims to simplify inventory management from the restocking module that refills the Hotbar to the compression module that compresses items. It includes a trash slot for discarding unwanted items, which further enhances usability and makes it ideal for players seeking a simple and efficient inventory solution.

1) Traveler's Backpack Mod

Inspired by the Adventure Backpack mod (no longer updated), this mod adds wearable backpacks with a massive 45-slot inventory. Additionally, these have two tanks for fluid storage (water, lava, milk), a convenient crafting grid accessible through right-clicking, and diverse abilities based on the material used.

The mod also introduces sleeping bags that are attachable to backpacks and tools for easy swapping or removal. This is perfect for adventurers seeking a lightweight and fun-filled journey.

Explore these incredible backpack mods to enhance your Minecraft journey, maximizing inventory space and optimizing storage management. With countless options available, each player can find their ideal backpack mod to elevate their gameplay experience. Happy crafting!