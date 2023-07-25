10 best armor trims in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft, a game that celebrates creativity and individuality, offers players unique self-expression through armor customization. Introducing armor trims, decorative patterns that can be applied to armor using smithing templates and various minerals. While these trims are purely cosmetic and do not alter the armor's stats or functionality, they add style and uniqueness to the player's appearance.

Comprising 16 distinct types, each armor trim in Minecraft has its own design and color scheme. Players can discover them in various structures scattered throughout the world. Though, some trims are rarer and more aesthetically pleasing than others. Here are the ten best-looking armor trims in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

From Sentry to Ward, ranking ten best armor trims in Minecraft

What are armor trims?

Armor trims are a notable feature in the 1.20 update of Minecraft. They allow players to alter their armor's visual aspects by decorating it with diverse designs and colors. Applying an armor trim involves two essential components: a smithing template and a matching material.

Smithing templates can be found within various structures scattered throughout the game world. Matching materials consist of minerals that color the armor, such as iron, gold, copper, emerald, and more. By utilizing a smithing table, players can combine the smithing template, matching material, and desired armor piece to acquire a brand-new armor piece adorned with a complementary trim.

10) Sentry armor trim

Sentry armor trim with red color (Image via Mojang)

The sentry armor trim is a simple but elegant pattern that consists of horizontal lines and dots. Its design matches well with iron or netherite armor. It can be found in pillager outposts, where pillagers spawn and store their loot. The sentry armor trim represents the vigilance and discipline of the pillagers, who are always on guard and ready to attack.

9) Dune armor trim

Dune armor trim with gold color (Image via Mojang)

The dune armor trim is a geometric pattern that resembles sandstone carvings. If you color it yellow, it blends well with the Netherite armor. It can be found in desert pyramids, ancient structures containing traps and treasures. The dune armor trim reflects the mystery and history of the desert, where secrets lie buried under the sand.

8) Wild armor trim

Wild armor trim with green color (Image via Mojang)

The wild armor trim features vines and leaves. It complements well with emerald or lapis color. It can be found in jungle temples, which are hidden structures that contain puzzles and chests. The wild armor trim symbolizes the beauty and diversity of the jungle, where nature thrives and surprises.

7) Spire armor trim

Spire armor trim with purple color (Image via Mojang)

The spire armor trim is a futuristic pattern that consists of vertical lines and circles. When painted purple, it suits well with diamond or Netherite armor. It can be found in end cities, which are floating structures that house shuckers and elytra. The spire armor trim represents the advanced and alien technology of the end, where nothing is as it seems.

6) Snout armor trim

Snout armor trim with copper color (Image via Mojang)

The snout armor trim is a pigling-themed pattern. Color it red to match it well with netherite armor. It can be found in bastion remnants, ruined structures inhabited by Piggins and Hollins. The snout armor trim reflects the culture and pride of the piglins of Nether in Minecraft.

5) Eye armor trim

Eye armor trim with light blue color (Image via Mojang)

The eye armor trim is an ominous pattern that features eyes and cracks. It can be found in strongholds, which are underground structures that contain portals to the end. The eye armor trim symbolizes the power and danger of the ender dragon, who watches over the end in Minecraft.

4) Tide armor trim

Tide armor trim with light blue color (Image via Mojang)

The tide armor trim is an aquatic pattern that features waves and bubbles. With the help of diamond or lapis, color it blue that harmonizes well with diamond or netherite armor. It can be found in ocean monuments, underwater structures containing guardians and sponges. The tide armor trim represents the majesty and mystery of the ocean, where life and adventure abound.

3) Vex armor trim

Vex armor trim with grey color (Image via Mojang)

The vex armor trim is a spooky pattern that features skulls and wings. Paint it white, which contrasts nicely with netherite armor. It can be found in woodland mansions, which are rare structures that contain villagers and evokers.

2) Ward armor trim

Ward armor trim with yellow color (Image via Mojang)

The ward armor trim is a mystical pattern that features runes. It can be found in ancient cities, new structures containing mysterious blocks and items in Minecraft. The ward armor trim represents the knowledge and wisdom of the ancient civilization, who left behind their secrets and legacy.

1) Silence armor trim

Silence armor trim with blue color (Image via Mojang)

The silence armor trim in Minecraft is a unique pattern that features glyphs and lines. It can be found only in ancient cities, but it is very rare. The silent armor trim symbolizes the mystery and power of the ancient cities.

With this update the beauty of Minecraft has increased even further now that you can customize your armor however you like and express your personality and style. So, what are you waiting for? Go and find or craft your favorite armor trims, and show them off to your friends and foes!