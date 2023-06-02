Rust June update 2023: Sleeping Bag limits, build upgrade effect, and more improvements

As June begins on a Thursday, Rust players can anticipate a force wipe and update to take place. A variety of changes can be expected in the latest update that improve the quality of life significantly. A major change regarding sleeping bags has surfaced, an element that has not been tampered with since the inception of the game.

This article provides an in-depth look into the changes that have been incorporated in the June update of Rust. The community is hopeful as Facepunch is focused on making improvements to their game.

What are the Sleeping Bag limits introduced in Rust in June 2023?

Rust @playrust



This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes.



rust.facepunch.com/news/bags-to-b… Rust's monthly map wipe and update are now live!This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes. Rust's monthly map wipe and update are now live!This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes.rust.facepunch.com/news/bags-to-b… https://t.co/MSz2Re512f

The sleeping bag update has been a source of major contention amongst players, leading to a very well-thought-out plan to balance the changes in the right manner. An untouched mechanic previously, the sleeping bags (which were previously an unlimited asset) now have a limit of 15 bags per player.

These changes address a developing scenario of players re-joining fights in a matter of seconds because of their unlimited close respawns, often turning the tides of an encounter. This was an unintentional mechanic making its way to the game and has been addressed in the June update.

The developers have further added safeguards against the malicious behavior of assigning random people a number of bags. A new “Bag Gifting” option in the options menu has been added. This will allow players to limit who can assign a bag to them.

What are the changes to the build-upgrade effects?

In their recent blog post, the developers mentioned that they have added new animations associated with the build upgrade effect. They claim that the previous iteration of the effect was quite dated since it had not been changed since the release of Rust back in 2013.

The newly added changes look fresh, and players can now see their constructions updating bit by bit whenever they upgrade their base. These visuals are all client-side and will not affect the instantaneous nature of base upgrades on the server side.

New Shipping Container building skin introduced

The much-awaited 'Shipping Container' building skins have finally made their way to the live server with the June 2023 update. When players first build using the skin, the initial color of the container blocks will be randomized.

Unlike the Adobe building skin for stone material, the Shipping Container skin comes in 16 different preset color swatches for players to choose from. This allows players to express their creativity as they construct appealing bases in their upcoming wipes.

Other improvements with Rust's June 2023 update

With the major changes covered, a number of other elements of the game have also been tweaked to improve the overall quality of life.

With the introduction of building skins, the upgrade menu became quite clunky and was widely criticized by the community. To address this, changes have been made to the upgrade wheel and hammer interface, making the upgrade menu more accessible and easier to navigate.

The map-marker system has also been improved, and the UI changes associated with it have become more prominent. A new list of the current markers on the top left of the map screen has been added. Clicking on these will move the map to that marker, and players can make necessary adjustments accordingly.

The ping system in Rust has undergone significant changes in the latest update. One of the notable improvements is the addition of a wide variety of unique ping sounds that enhance the system's efficacy. The compass will also briefly flash to alert players about any new pings.

Alistair McFarlane @Alistair_McF Rust @playrust



This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes.



rust.facepunch.com/news/bags-to-b… Rust's monthly map wipe and update are now live!This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes. Rust's monthly map wipe and update are now live!This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes.rust.facepunch.com/news/bags-to-b… https://t.co/MSz2Re512f Rust's latest update is now out! twitter.com/playrust/statu… Rust's latest update is now out! twitter.com/playrust/statu…

The June update has fulfilled a lot of the promises the developers made to the community, ensuring that players have the best time when they grind in Rust. To stay updated with the latest Rust news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes