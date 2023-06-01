5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2023)

Being a PVP-oriented survival game, Rust can often be overwhelming for players to find their way around. Equipped with a number of components, it requires them to dedicate a number of hours to learn just the basics and have an idea about the foundation of the game. And the key to learning the basics begins with building bases.

A base is a player's biggest asset and a safe haven against the loot goblins that lurk around the shadows in Rust. While it is a topic that has no end in a discussion, having basic building knowledge is essential in having a good wipe.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A beginner's guide to building bases in Rust: Finding a good location, making a starter base, and more

Our guide will provide players with a quick and easy way to help them get useful knowledge related to the art of building in Rust. Here are five tips that they can make use of when they start afresh in a wipe.

1) Finding a base location

Before building a base, it is a priority to find a decent location. While this is subjective, an area amassed with stone, metal, and sulfur such as the snow biome, or areas close to certain monuments or even Outpost will definitely be the more popular and attractive spots to build.

A beginner should often stay low-key and build in a less busy spot in order to get an understanding of the pace at which the game runs. Building near tier 1 monuments, such as Mining Outpost and Oxum's Gas Station can be perfect to get a good start and also have decent PVP action.

2) Making a starter base

While the bigger bases definitely deter raids, the materials required to build them are often unattainable in a single run. The key to building is starting off with a starter base. A simple 2x1 or a 2x2 structure provides all the necessary requisites for this.

Having a starter base in Rust often makes operations easier to handle. It provides a safe haven and a spot to earn and store loot and resources, which can later be used to furnish the final and main base.

3) Upgrading to stone

In a fresh wipe, after attaining a small starter base in Rust, the first and foremost thing that players must do is upgrade their base to stone. Wood is the weakest material and is vulnerable to a number of eco-raids. Upgrading the structure to stone wards off any eco-raiders and essentially saves their wipe.

Furthermore, players must also smelt metal in their furnaces as soon as they can in order to secure their bases with a sheet-metal door. These are also great deterrents for eco raids.

4) Using garage doors

After securing a foothold in the wipe, players must strive to grind for scrap to research and learn the 'Garage Door.' It is one of the strongest doors to place in Rust, providing a great deal of protection against raids.

This item can tank up to three rockets and provides excellent protection against other explosives. Having the base covered up in a number of garage doors fortifies it against offline raids and deters online raids as well.

5) Honeycombing the base

Every base has a 'core,' where the main loot and the Tool Cupboard are placed. This place has all the valuables a player gathers and should be the most protected. In order to protect their base, gamers should honeycomb their structure with extra layers of walls and floors.

Honeycombing essentially means adding a whole new layer of building blocks around the main core of the base in order to increase the overall protection. It is an intrinsic mechanic in Rust that veterans make use of, and acts as a safety net against raids.

These tips and tricks will help you get a headstart in making a base in Rust after a force-wipe.

