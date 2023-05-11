5 tips for beginners in Rust (2023)

Rust is a multiplayer online survival title. The game, developed by Facepunch Studios, requires players to survive against all odds. The ultimate goal for them is to eliminate others and boost their own progression. They can progress through the different tiers of weaponry and tools, which will help them become a more formidable foe.

Rust is anything but a beginner-friendly game. Many of its gameplay aspects can be challenging for a new player and can often be demoralizing. However, the gratification that the title provides after progressing is second to none.

With veterans roaming the maps of Rust and every element trying to deter players from succeeding, getting started in the game can be intimidating and challenging for beginners.

Rust requires a lot of patience to play. It isn't a mere first-person shooter with a round-based timer. There are a lot of intricacies follow that make the game quite challenging to play.

This article lists five tips that new Rust players can use to improve in the game.

Gathering resources efficiently and other tips for beginners to get better at Rust

1) Choosing a base location

The first and foremost priority for a player after joining a server should be to determine a location for their base.

Prime base locations are usually around tier-3 monuments, such as Train Yard and Launch Site. These areas are highly contested and are crowded with players who want to PVP. For this reason, beginners should preferably build their base in a relatively safer spot, perhaps near tier-1 monuments.

Tier-1 monuments might not be the fastest way to progress, but they are a key factor in understanding the fundamentals of the game.

2) Crafting sleeping bags

Sleeping bags can be crafted using 30 pieces of cloth, which can be either obtained by collecting hemp, recycling sewing kits and tarps, or recycling clothing artifacts. After determining a base location, it is of utmost priority to craft sleeping bags.

Sleeping bags allow players to have an additional respawn point other than the beach. Placing sleeping bags while traversing to the desired build location can provide players with a closer point to respawn in case of their demise. It saves a lot of time in getting back to the preferred location without having to travel all the way from the beach spawn zones.

3) Gathering resources efficiently

Naturally, players need building materials to build a base. They can efficiently gather wood by hitting the 'X' mark on trees that appear after every impact. A similar mechanic also applies to stone, metal, and sulfur nodes. A faster means of gathering them will be highlighted by a sparkle.

After gathering the required resources, players must upgrade their base material to stone as quickly as possible. Smelting metal ore in furnaces and putting on sheet-metal doors is also advised in order to prevent eco-raids. Eco-raids can easily demolish a player's hard work within minutes, and prioritizing upgrading the base can often put off raiders early.

4) Gathering scrap from the road

A simple and efficient way to farm scrap in Rust is by breaking barrels that spawn on the roadside. While the loot is often not comparable to what monuments provide, on a map filled with veterans, farming scrap on the roadside can be a safe and easy way to gather resources.

Each dirt road leading up to monuments found across the map spawns barrels and crates. Equipped with a melee tool, players can safely gather a variety of components and a quite high count of scrap from these areas.

This is an overlooked mechanic and should definitely be used by new players to secure a foothold in the game.

5) Efficiently using Outpost

Outpost is a safe haven in Rust. It offers players a variety of trades and transactions. Numerous items are available in the zone, from raw materials to weapons and much more.

Outpost also provides players access to drones, which they can use to purchase items that other people have put up a shop for.

Players can farm stone and exchange it for wood. This is a crucial mechanic used by veterans to avoid farming wood. 150x Stone can be exchanged for 500x Wood. Furthermore, when lacking cloth, players can purchase Tactical Gloves for 40x Scrap and recycle them to earn over 100 Cloth.

New players can make use of some great deals that are available in Outpost to boost their progress in Rust with ease.

These tips will definitely help players get an easier start at the beginning of Rust. Players can also tune in to the streams of renowned Rust players to get a better idea of how the game works.

