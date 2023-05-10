Rustoria is hosting the third rendition of Twitch Rivals on May 16, 2023. The tournament will feature big streamers like Disguised Toast, Mendo, HJune, Willjum, Welyn, and many more. A fresh server will be divided amongst these streamers and their teams, who will then compete to be the tournament's final survivor and winner.

The Twitch Rivals will feature 18 Streamer-specific drops for the game and five generic drops. Players can get their hands on these drops by following the detailed guide below.

How to earn Disguised Toast Hoodie, hJune Locker, buddha Assault Rifle, and other Rust Twitch drops

Twitch Rivals



Be sure to watch Rust Team Battle III for a chance of getting some very special drops only available during the event.



Tune in for an unforgettable event & gear up for survival with these unique items!



May 16-20, daily at 11am PT

For viewers to gain access to the Twitch drops, a few prerequisites must be fulfilled. Viewers must have their Steam account and their Twitch account linked via Facepunch's official Twitch Drops website with Rust in their game library.

After connecting the accounts, viewers can tune into any Rust stream with the "drops enabled" tag to begin their progress of collecting the same. Each item has a 2-hour viewing time period before it can be redeemed. Viewers will only be eligible to receive one drop at a time, and having multiple tabs open will not contribute to the progress bar.

Furthermore, people who do not own the game can also claim the Twitch drops. Viewers can access the drops by purchasing the game within 180 days after being redeemed. They can do so by navigating to the 'Check for Missing Drops' button on the official Facepunch Twitch drops website.

The tournament will run its course for four days, from May 16, 2023, to May 20, 2023, during which the drops can be collected. Team Specific drops from the Twitch Rivals will be available across Captain and Co-Captains Twitch streams.

What are Generic and Streamer-specific Rust Twitch Rivals 3 drops?

Twitch Rivals



Rust Team Battle III is coming! We'll have 5 days of intense combat and nail-biting challenges.



Who will make it to the end?



See you from May 16-20, daily at 11am PT

8 teams and 160 streamers will fight for survival on 9 mysterious islands

The Twitch Rivals drops for the game are divided into two categories, generic drops and streamer-specific drops. Players can earn generic drops by tuning into any Rust stream of their favorite streamers with the "drops enabled" tag.

Streamer-specific drops, such as DisguisedToast's hoodie or hJune's locker, can be earned by tuning into their streams for a period of 2 hours.

Generic Drops

Twitch Rivals 3 - Generic drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)

For Twitch Rivals 3, the generic drops are:

Twitch Rivals Cap Rustoria Small Box Twitch Rivals Sleeping Bag Rustoria Hammer Wood Double-Door

Streamer specific drops

Coupled with the generic drops, several streamers are also receiving their very own Twitch drops.

Twitch Rivals 3 - Streamer specific drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Twitch Rivals Thompson Twitch Rivals Locker Mendo Hoodie buddha Assault Rifle erobb221 Hoodie CoconutB Bow Willjum Hoodie Dhalucard Metal Facemask DisguisedToast Hoodie hJune Locker Krolay Hoodie JLTomy Thompson IsVolcano Hoodie Panpots Semi Automatic Rifle kesi__ Hoodie POW3R Locker ZChum Hoodie Welyn Hoodie

Twitch Rivals 3 - Streamer specific drops II (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Latest changes incorporated in Rust

Rust



☢️R.U.S.T.☢️



Repopulation Unit Survival Test



Rust's monthly map wipe and update are now live!

The developers have been proactive in keeping the game updated and fresh. Each month brings a fresh new wipe for players to grind for and a variety of changes along with it. The latest May 2023 update has introduced a new monument to the game, Nuclear Missile Silo.

A multi-layered monument, Nuclear Missile Silo, requires players to be equipped with radiation protection in order to clear out the monument for its loot. Furthermore, a brand new DLC has been added. The Adobe Building Skin DLC is available for purchase directly through the Steam marketplace.

Various changes have been incorporated in the designated mobile app to make it more interactive with in-game features and have an active role in players' wipes and base designs. It is the perfect tool to keep an eye on your base whenever players are not in the game.

