5 easy beginner outpost tips and tricks in Rust (2023)

Rust can often be overwhelming for beginners because of the numerous intricacies involved in the game. With enough experience and hours grinding into the game, players finally understand a handful of easy do's and don'ts that they can utilize to boost their progression. The early wipes can often be very stressful for newbies, and our guide will help them.

Outpost is a safe-zone monument in Rust. It is a partially run-down town where several vendors offer services and goods. It is a hub for the community to transact and recycle in the game safely.

Five ways to efficiently use Outpost in Rust

While newbies might not be aware, Outpost offers some of the best deals and services they can utilize to progress much quicker than others in their wipe. Here are five outpost tips that beginners can use to get a headstart over others in their fresh wipes:

1) Comfort Healing

A very underrated aspect of Outpost is the free comfort healing it provides. A designated barbeque and water catcher with chairs spread out near the recycling area.

Chairs provide 100% comfort, which is excellent for healing quickly without using Cloth, which is precious early in the wipe. However, to heal quickly, players must have over 100 'Hunger.' Players can cook their food in the barbeques provided and fill up their hydration with the water catcher.

It is essential to save Cloth in early wipes to have resources to fall back upon in dire times.

2) Trading stone for wood

One of the strongest suits of trading in Outpost in Rust is the extremely overpowered provision of trading stone for wood. While it might seem redundant to a beginner, chopping trees take a lot of time and attract unwanted attention.

Players can trade 150x stone for 500x wood, which is great. It is a crucial mechanic utilized by veterans in the game. This provision helps players quickly get a headstart in keeping their furnaces running in the early wipe and provides a reliable and long-term supply of wood for the wipe.

3) Using the drone-station

When joining a server that is not freshly wiped, players will often come across shops set up by players across the entire map. Progressed players usually offer trades for tier-2 weaponry and other such materials for sulfur or scrap. Keeping a note of the shops around, players can use the drone station to purchase the required items and snowball into the wipe.

4) Recycling Tactical Gloves for Cloth

Spawning fresh into a force-wiped server in Rust, players find it incredibly difficult to source Cloth. With hundreds of players joining the server for the exact cause, resources are undoubtedly scarce. Outpost provides a quick and easy solution to this problem.

One of the stores sells Tactical Gloves, which can be purchased for 40x Scrap. It is easy to earn 40x scrap by farming the roads near the monument and buying one of these gloves. Recycling the Tactical Gloves provides 5x Sewing Kits, which can be further recycled to yield around 200x Cloth, which is more than enough to get craft bows, sleeping bags, and more.

5) Utilising the Workbench lv. 1

Outpost in Rust provides free access to the Workbench level 1. While the rest of the server is kitted with spears and bows, players can source rope, metal, and wood to craft a combination of Crossbow and Nailgun.

These weapons are potent in the early Rust wipe stages. With the Crossbow's potential to pierce through primitive armor, spamming the Nailgun can often seal the deal and help players win numerous engagements.

These beginner tips and tricks will help new players in improving their gameplay. Understanding the fundamental provisions of Outpost, and finding ways to set up trades efficiently can improve a player's use of time and boost their progress by a few folds.

