Top 10 overpowered mods in Minecraft

Even after a decade, Minecraft is still one of the most popular games on the planet. Despite it's pixelated and blocky graphics, basic animations, and simple gameplay, millions of people still hop into the sandbox world. One of the main reasons it is relevant is because it is an open-world game that can be tweaked and modded by anyone.

Hence, soon after the title was released in 2011, several mods started popping up for it. Here is a list of some of the most overpowered mods that offer loads of features to keep players glued to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 most overpowered mods for Minecraft

10) Supplementaries

Supplementaries adds a bunch of new items and blocks to further enhance Minecraft's experience (Image via CurseForge)

The Supplementaries mod adds a bunch of new content to the game to essentially fill the gaps that the vanilla version has had for several years. It adds new blocks and items, along with new GUIs and how they can be used in the game. It completely changes how a gamer engages with Minecraft.

9) Applied Energistics

Applied Energistics is the most famous technical mod for Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/A_Very_Bravo_Taco)

Applied Energistics is a highly technical mod that adds various methods to efficiently organize and manage blocks and items that a player has collected. It adds the ability to convert matter into energy and vice versa, a network-based storage system, autocrafting capabilities, and a lot more.

8) Advanced XRay

Advanced XRay is a simple yet effective mod that helps Minecrafters find every single block (Image via CurseForge)

Advanced XRay is a slightly modified version of the basic Xray mod, allowing players to see not only ore blocks hidden underground, but also any block that they want. Additionally, it allows them to search for the blocks that they are holding or looking at.

7) Budschie's Morph Mod

This mod allows players to morph into any mob if they have their soul in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Whenever players kill any mob, it drops some kind of item that can be used in several ways. However, this overpowered mod essentially allows them to kill entities and collect their souls as well. This, in turn, allows them to convert into any mob and use their powers. This also applies to other players if this mod is on a multiplayer server.

6) Create

Create mod that lets players use various new kinds of machinery in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/BlueSky4200)

This mod is for those who are into machinery and like making all kinds of redstone contraptions. The Create mod is perfect for them since it adds a whole host of blocks, items, mechanics, and more that allow gamers to build unique kinds of machines.

5) Mekanism

Mekanism is a much more advanced machinery mod for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

If players want to go a step further than the Create mod, they can look into Mekanism. It adds a plethora of low, mid, and high-tier machinery from which they can create efficient contraptions. It also allows them to craft and mine quickly, and even helps them organize items and storage.

4) Mystical Agriculture

Mystical Agriculture adds various new crops and ties resources with farming in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Mystical is an overpowered mod that essentially ties resources to crops. Almost anything can be obtained by growing certain types of crops. Players can obtain weapons, mob drops, armor, and more just by growing certain crops in the game.

3) Draconic Evolution

Draconic Evolution adds a new material that can be crafted into overpowered weapons in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

In the vanilla version, netherite is the strongest item in the game from which players can create gear. However, the Draconic Evolution mod adds another special material that can be used to create extremely overpowered tools, weapons and armor with special abilities like teleportation, player detection, mob farming, etc.

2) ProjectE

Project E adds the ability for players to reuse items as energy to create new items in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/electric_raven913)

ProjectE is an extremely overpowered mod that allows players to convert any item into EMC (Energy-Matter Covalence). It can then be converted into any other item they want, whether it is from the vanilla version or from the mod.

1) Avaritia

Avaritia is a mod that adds extremely powerful items but also sets equally difficult crafting recipes for them in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Avaritia is a mod that essentially gives players a much longer progression arc than almost any other version of the game, vanilla or modded. Further, it also gives the most overpowered rewards. It basically revolves around a massive 9x9 crafting table, which is used to craft new, unique, and extremely overpowered gear that players can use.