Is the Minecraft April Fools update on Bedrock? - Answered

Minecraft has received a surprisingly big April Fool's update, and a question that has bugged a lot of players is whether the new snapshot is available for Bedrock. And the answer to the question is yes, the April Fool’s snapshot is available for the Bedrock version.

But unlike Java players, those who play the Bedrock edition have to take a slightly different route to reach the absurd yet fun world. So, here’s how to get the potato dimension in Minecraft Bedrock edition.

How to get Minecraft April Fool’s update on Bedrock

The Potato Portal (image via Mojang Studios)

For people playing on Java, all they need to do is install the latest update using the Minecraft Launcher and start playing it. But Bedrock players cannot download the snapshot, unfortunately. What they need to do is get the add-on.

The Minecraft Marketplace has a lot of add-ons, and one of them is the Poisonous Potato add-on developed by Jigarbov Productions. This gives everything that the snapshot brings for the Java edition, and the best thing is that it is completely free.

To download the add-on, follow these steps:

Head over to the game's Marketplace and search for Poisonous Potato.

Download and install it in the game.

From the settings option, head over to the Resources and Behaviour Packs tab.

Find the Poisonous Potato tab and then activate it.

And that concludes everything that needs to be done.

The poisonous potato dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coming to the Minecraft April Fool’s update, the poisonous potato one brings a lot of different things to the game. The long list includes a new dimension with five different biomes, potato armor new tools such as the potato peeler and the lashing potato, and much more.

One of the interesting things about this add-on/update is that players can now fry potatoes using the fryer and eat them. Not just that, there’s potato wood and potato mobs as well. The new dimension has potato chickens, potato sheep, potato everything; even the hostile mobs have been ‘potatofied.’

The Potato Boss in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

But the most interesting and challenging things in this Minecraft add-on is the boss mob; the Mega Spud. It can be found in a colosseum-like structure, and defeating it is quite challenging. The boss is surrounded by an elder guardian, and it has a poisonous attack as well.

So get into the crazy poisonous potato dimension, get the potato armor set along with the polytra wings (which is the potato version of Elytra wings), and try defeating the giant potato! Minecraft April Fool’s update could not have been better.