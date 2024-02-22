Minecraft Bedrock now has official mod support with "Add-ons"

In the past, there was a constant debate between Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition players about modding the game. While Java Edition users enjoyed a plethora of third-party features, Bedrock Editions was stuck with a handful of retextured content on Marketplace. This recently changed when Mojang announced official add-on support for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

This article details everything about the new official add-on support on Bedrock Edition.

Official add-on support announced for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Previous add-on support for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Those who have been in the game's community for a while must be aware that Bedrock Edition already had support for add-ons. People in the community have made add-ons for the game in the past.

These were mainly available for PC users and only worked on a pre-defined world dedicated to that add-on. However, the new official add-on support from Mojang is different.

Official add-on support on Minecraft Bedrock Edition from Mojang

On February 20, 2024, Mojang released a post announcing official support for add-ons on Bedrock Edition. They introduced both paid and free add-ons on the game's Marketplace. According to Swedish developers, it will bring custom blocks, items, mobs, recipes, structures, and more.

Some can add quality-of-life features like controlling fast travel through portals or saving inventory items in a graveyard.

These add-ons can be called mods for Bedrock Edition. Mods are third-party packs made by the community, containing several custom features for the block game.

Mojang allowing the community to post custom features on the Marketplace officially is a massive deal for the game's future.

First set of new add-ons on Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Loads of add-ons are already added to the Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, some newly added add-ons are behind a paywall, while others are free of charge. Here is a list of all add-ons released by Mojang on the Marketplace:

Naturalistic - 1340 minecoins

Dragonfire - 830 minecoins

Elemental Crops - 310 minecoins

Decocraft - 990 minecoins

Gravestone - Free

Another Furniture - Free

Hiker's Friend - Free

Spark Pets - Free

Spark Portals - 660 minecoins

Techna - 990 minecoins

More TNT! - Free

Mutants! - 830 minecoins

All The Wool - Free

Computers - 660 minecoins

How to get and install add-ons on Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Add-ons can be browsed from the Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

First, players need to head into Bedrock Edition and click the Marketplace button. Since add-ons are new content, Mojang will feature them on the top itself. Users can browse through the content and purchase one they like using minecoins.

The game will ask to download the add-on, after which it can be added to any existing or new world from the resource packs tab in the pause menu.