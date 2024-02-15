Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.24 Beta and Preview patch notes: Wind Charge, Bogged mob, and more

Recently, Minecraft Java players have been having lots of fun with the newly added Wind Charge feature and Bogged mob. With the 1.20.70.24 beta and preview released on February 15, Bedrock users can try out these two pieces of content coming in the 1.21 update.

Wind Charge is a new item dropped by Breeze mobs found in the subterranean trial chambers, whereas Bogged is a new Skeleton variant found in swamps and certain rooms in trial chambers. Along with these two major features, several other changes and bug fixes come with Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.24. Let's go through the patch notes for this version's beta and preview briefly.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.24 Beta and Preview: All you need to know

Bogged Skeleton is now in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.24

Wind Charge and the new skeleton variant, Bogged, is now available in Minecraft Bedrock!

Wind Charge

Become the Breeze! Using a Wind Charge will fire off a Wind Charge projectile similar to the Breeze's

A Wind Charge fired by a player will grant 10% more knockback than a Breeze's

Just like the projectile fired by the Breeze, Wind Charges fired by the player also deal damage if they hit an entity directly

The Breeze drops between 4-6 Wind Charges when killed

Wind Charges have a max stack size of 64

There is a half a second cooldown after each use

Wind Charges can be fired from a dispenser

Players that launch themselves with a Wind Charge only accumulate fall damage below the y-level of where they collided with the wind burst

Bogged

A new variant of Skeletons that shoot poisonous arrows

They're faster to take down with 16 health instead of 20 health

They attack at a slower interval of 3.5 seconds instead of two seconds

Has a chance to drop Arrows of Poison when killed by players

These mossy and mushroom covered Skeletons spawn naturally in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps

Can also be found spawning from Trial Spawners in some Trial Chambers

Breeze

Added missing translation string for the Wind Charge projectile

The Breeze now takes damage when being hit by Wind Charge projectiles

Trial chambers

Trial Chambers now generate at the same world locations as Java Edition

Bug fixes

Skeletons, Zombies, Husks, Spiders, Cave Spiders, and Strays retaliate against attacks from each other again

Additionally, they properly refrain from retaliating when struck by Wind Charges fired by the Breeze

Features and bug fixes

Blocks

Patternless Banners taken from the Creative Inventory will no longer reset when first placed Tall Flowers are no longer affected by Fortune

Large Ferns now have a chance of dropping Wheat Seeds

Tweaked the loot drop distributions for Fortune enchantment of Melon, Redstone Ore, Glowstone, and Nether Wart to better match Java Edition

Commands

The Command Block's interface will now remove the last error message after successfully compiling a command

Game tips

Added gradual rollout of contextual beginner game tips

Realms

Fixed random crashes when accessing Realms stories after triggering Realms events due to a race condition between adding new story status entries and Clubs feed sorting

Added new loading screen tips for Realms Stories

Known issue: New tips do not work on Android Beta

Changed the Realms Stories Privacy and Online Safety modal on Xbox platforms to display a QR code instead of a link

Stability and performance

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when changing languages on some platforms

User interface

The new death screen is now enabled when resource packs are applied to a world (Preview only)

Fixed an issue where the game could soft-lock while displaying the "Loading resource packs" modal

Expand Tweet

Other than these, Mojang has offered several other technical changes and fixes related to add-ons, Editor API, as well as the Minecraft Marketplace. Moreover, certain improvements have been made in version 1.20.70.24 to enhance Minecraft Bedrock's performance and stability.

For the average gamer, these changes don't matter a lot, but they might be important for technical players. Interested readers can find the official patch notes using the link in the tweet above.