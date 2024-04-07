10 best Minecraft farms with a ridiculous amount of loot

In Minecraft, you must collect the resources needed to survive against the hostile forces of the night. Thankfully though, not every resource needs to be gathered manually. You can automate the collection in many cases.

Detailed below are 10 of the best farms players can build for easy access to either huge amounts of the same resource or a wide variety of different resources. Not only will your daily grind become simpler, but your goal of building a fully featured Minecraft mega base will also become less daunting.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best Minecraft farms for great loot

1) Witch Farm

Finding a witch hut is often the hardest part of making a witch farm (Image via Mojang)

Witch farms are incredible, both due to the amount of loot they can produce and for the wide variety of useful items they can drop. Witches can drop sticks, glass bottles, glowstone and redstone dust, spider eyes, gunpowder, or sugar. Many of these items, such as redstone dust, are used to make other advanced Minecraft farms.

2) Piglin Bartering Farm

Piglin bartering is one of the most interesting systems in the game. It can give players access to several useful items, including the soul speed enchantment, the potions of fire resistance (some of Minecraft's best potions), ender pearls, obsidian, fire charges, and arrows. The drops here are almost always amazing, but you do need a large amount of gold to keep a bartering farm running.

3) Gold Farm

Thankfully, you can build a gold farm in the Nether. The best of these designs aren't AFK, as they use a looting III sword to maximize the gold nuggets dropped by zombie piglins. They take advantage of piglin aggro to cause them to funnel into a kill box over a hopper system. Minecraft 1.21's autocrafter would be useful to turn these into ingots though.

Gold farms also haven't changed much in the last few years, meaning there are a ton of different designs to pick from depending on the resources available and player preferences.

4) Raid Farm

An example of a no redstone raid farm (Image via Wattles/YouTube)

Raid farms are in an interesting spot right now. With the bad omen overhaul coming in Minecraft 1.21, there's no telling if modern raid farm designs will survive once the update releases. They are amazing for getting emeralds and totems of undying, so now is the time to set one up. You can also make simpler variants without using redstone.

5) Villager Breeders

Starting with a village can make getting every Minecraft villager trade much quicker (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft villager breeders aren't farms in the traditional sense. They do not directly produce items for storage. Rather, they produce villagers, which is even better in some ways.

These villagers can then be given one of Minecraft's many villager professions, which will determine the items they offer to trade. This means that, given enough time, a basic villager breeder will produce enough villagers to give players access to every trade. You can look forward to unlimited diamonds, emeralds, and other incredible gear.

6) Spawner Farm

Building an enchanting area next to a spawner farm output makes enchanting much easier (Image via Mojang)

Spawner farms are a more efficient cousin of generic mob farms. Rather than using darkness to spawn mobs that wander into a collection area, spawner farms take advantage of the guaranteed spawns in monster rooms, Minecraft's oldest structure. These spawns are then gathere in a water stream and sent to a collection area. You will have great returns since the spawners are quite consistent.

7) Generic Mob Farm

Generic mob farms are great because they can be built early on (Image via Mojang)

Generic mob farms are incredibly useful since they produce a variety of items and are relatively inexpensive to build and maintain. The most expensive components are the four Minecraft hoppers used to collect drops. The rest of the build can be just wood and stone, or even dirt if need be, so the overall cost is still quite low.

Generic mob farms yield iron, carrots, potatoes, bones, arrows, and gunpowder, which make for amazing early-game loot.

8) Iron Farm

Iron farms are also modular, so they can be built small at first and then expanded (Image via Mojang)

Iron farms take full advantage of the powerful ability of villagers to summon iron golems. Careful timing on a zombie in a minecart can cause several iron golems to spawn in a chain, each dropping into a kill chamber. Then, the iron that drops when the golem is slain is collected by hoppers for the player to use in other builds. These farms are fast, efficient, and relatively easy to build.

9) Slime Farm

Slime farms were almost mythical at one point. Efficient slime farms used to require clearing out entire, rare, slime chunks. But thanks to how Minecraft's hostile mob spawning rules have changed, this is no longer necessary.

Hostlie mobs now only spawn in complete darkness or light level zero. Slimes, however, still spawn between light levels one and six. This means that the surface of a swamp can be left at light level one, and it will still spawn a huge number of slimes within.

Additionally, the upcoming oozing potion from 1.21 will make farming slime easy, especially when combined with looting III, one of the best Minecraft weapon enchantments.

10) Wood Farm

Wood farms can be dangerous due to using TNT (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

Wood farms are a surprisingly difficult farm to automate. The simplest designs use piston walls to push fully formed trees in a line out of the way towards a duplicated TNT explosion. This explosion then breaks the wood, which is collected.

Wood farms might not win any awards for variety of drops, but, as long as enough bone meal and saplings are fed in, they can produce wood at a nearly constant rate. This makes building many other farms much easier, as wood tends to be time-consuming to collect.