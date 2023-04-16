5 best potions for Minecraft beginners in 2023

Minecraft allows players to explore a vast and endlessly varied world, full of dangerous creatures and challenging obstacles. One of the most exciting parts of the game is the ability to use potions to aid in your survival. Potions are a powerful tool in Minecraft, and they can make all the difference when faced with tough challenges. However, for beginners, the world of brewing can be intimidating, with a vast array of ingredients and combinations to choose from.

That's why it's important to start with some simple, easy-to-make potions that will give you a taste of the power of brewing without overwhelming you with complexity. These five potions are perfect for beginners and will help you survive and thrive in the dangerous world of Minecraft.

Top beginner potions in Minecraft in 2023

You might be curious about what kind of potions you can brew if you’re just starting out and want to have more fun in your survival mode. Well, you don’t have to look any further, because these are the top five best potions for Minecraft beginners in 2023. These are simple to make, handy for different situations, and enjoyable to try out.

5) Potion of Water-breathing

Pufferfish + Awkward Potion = Potion of Water-breathing (Image via Mojang)

The ocean is full of wonders and dangers, and you’ll need a potion of water breathing to explore it safely. This potion will let you breathe underwater like a fish for a while, so you can collect treasures and discover secrets in the deep. To brew it, you’ll need a pufferfish and an awkward potion.

You can catch pufferfish with a fishing rod or find them in the ocean. You can also make this potion last longer by adding some redstone dust and enjoying eight minutes of underwater adventure instead of three.

4) Potion of Swiftness

Sugar + Awkward Potion = Potion of Swiftness (Image via Mojang)

If you need to get somewhere fast, the potion of swiftness is the ideal option. This potion will boost your movement speed for a certain amount of time, which is useful for traveling long distances or escaping danger in Minecraft. You can make it by adding sugar to an awkward potion.

You can find sugar by crafting it with sugar cane, which grows near water sources. You can also enhance this potion by adding glowstone dust to make it faster or redstone dust to make it last longer.

3) Potion of Strength

Blaze Powder + Awkward Potion = Potion of Strength (Image via Mojang)

The potion of strength in Minecraft is a must-have for any combat enthusiast. This potion will increase your melee damage for a certain amount of time, which is awesome for fighting mobs or players. You can make it by adding a blaze powder to an awkward potion.

You can find blaze powder by crafting it with blaze rods, which drop from blazes in the nether. You can also enhance this potion by adding glowstone dust to make it stronger or redstone dust to make it last longer.

2) Potion of Fire Resistance

Magma Cream + Awkward Potion = Potion of Fire Resistance (Image via Mojang)

Another essential potion for any Minecraft adventurer is the potion of fire resistance. This potion will make you immune to fire and lava damage for a certain amount of time, which is very handy when exploring the nether or dealing with fire-based mobs like blazes and that's.

You can make this potion by adding a magma cream to an awkward potion. You can find magma creams by killing magma cubes in the nether or crafting them with slime balls and blaze powder. You can also enhance this potion by adding redstone dust to make it last longer.

1) Potion of Healing

Glistering Melon + Awkward Potion = Potion of Healing (Image via Mojang)

This is a no-brainer. A potion of healing in Minecraft will restore your health instantly, which can save your life in a pinch. You can make it by adding a glistering melon slice to an awkward potion, which is prepared by adding a nether wart to a water bottle.

You can find nether warts in nether fortresses and glistering melon slices by crafting them with gold nuggets and melons. You can also enhance this potion by adding glowstone dust to make it heal more or redstone dust to increase its longevity.

And there you have it. These five potions are ideal for Minecraft beginners in 2023.

