Minecraft auto-crafting tutorial using the crafter block

Minecraft 1.21 may be months away, but the addition of 1.21 content in the Experimental Features setting has given rise to the crafter block. This new block will automatically craft any item or block in the game when supplied with a redstone pulse. However, players must define the materials and recipes they wish the crafter to make.

It may not seem like it, but creating auto-crafters with the crafter block can be a bit more difficult than it might seem. This is because fans simply can't jam materials into a crafter and expect it to do its thing. With so many crafting recipes that use the same resources, the assortment of items/blocks within the crafter's grid is important, much like on a normal crafting table.

How to make a basic auto-crafting machine with the crafter in Minecraft

A basic auto-crafter in Minecraft won't require too many resources (Image via Mojang)

It's best to start small before you go wild with your new crafter block and how it can auto-craft items/blocks. It might be a good idea for a beginner to start by auto-crafting an item with a few crafting slots in its recipe. This way, you can learn the nuances of the crafter block before adding more slots and Minecraft recipes later.

For the sake of this demonstration, a great beginner-friendly example uses one slot in the crafter block to convert bones into bone meal, flowers into dyes, and other one-slot crafting recipes.

To get started with this auto-crafting machine in Minecraft, you can follow these steps:

Begin by placing any solid building block and another two blocks behind it. Between the two, place a third block that is one block higher up in elevation. On one end of the build, place a crafter block. It can be built by combining five iron ingots, a crafting table, a dropper, and two pieces of redstone dust in a crafting table. Crouch down and place a hopper atop the crafter block. On top of the blocks you placed in Step 1, place redstone dust across the top. This should create redstone wiring from the crafter/hopper area to the other end of the build. Underneath the elevated block you placed in Step 1, place a redstone comparator pointing in the opposite direction of the crafter block. Interact with this comparator to activate it, turning its redstone torch on. Place an additional comparator to the side of the first one, making sure that it points to the first comparator. Don't activate this one manually. Next to the comparator placed in Step 6, place a composter block and fill it with plant matter until it has a level of 6. You can check this in Minecraft: Java Edition with the F3 debug menu by aiming your crosshair at the composter. Otherwise, fill the composter until it is almost full (one stage before being filled, to be precise). Lastly, return to the crafter block and interact with it. Click all but one slot in the crafting grid to lock them.

The auto-crafting machine's structure and compost level upon completion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Upon completion, you should be able to place simple Minecraft resources into the hopper, like bones, flowers, etc. They'll be fed into the crafter block, which will use its one open slot as a sign for its crafting recipe before pumping out things like bone meal and dyes. The comparators and composter will ensure the auto-crafter doesn't keep running after the crafter block empties.

This is a fundamental concept, and there are many more ways to utilize the crafter to auto-craft blocks/items in Minecraft. However, these designs can get starkly more complex depending on what you want to make. The auto-crafting machine exists to help players get started. From here, they can unlock more slots in the crafter block and insert other resources to see other items/blocks get made.

After learning the basics, you can begin to branch out and ultimately make universal crafters capable of intelligently detecting crafting recipes and resources and making the appropriate blocks/items. It should be noted that before any of this, players will want to enable Experimental Features for the Minecraft 1.21 update before they can access the crafter block.