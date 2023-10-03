10 best Minecraft modpacks for beginners (2023)

Since Minecraft is a sandbox title, the game's community has created loads of interesting mods with third-party features to play around with. However, most mods only focus on one aspect of the game, like performance, building, magic, mobs, etc.

If players want to completely change the gameplay with mods that work perfectly together, they need to look into modpacks. These are heavily modded game versions, packing several mods.

Since there are many complicated and tough modpacks, here are some of the simpler ones that are low on difficulty but still pose newcomers a challenge and allow them to explore completely new worlds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion

A few great Minecraft modpacks for beginners

1) Pixelmon

Pokemon is a famous media franchise about several unique magical creatures and how people catch them, use them in fights, and keep them as pets.

This modpack is based on the famous Pokemon mod called Pixelmon, while adding other useful mods like Oh, The Biomes You'll Go, JourneyMap, Nature's Compass, and more.

Players can enter the game and start finding different pokemon to capture and fight others. Several gyms are also present in the world where players can fight and defeat gym masters.

2) Fabulously Optimized

While players can install individual performance mods to bump up the game's FPS, one of the modders created a modpack that contains several of these optimization mods to work simultaneously on the device.

Of course, it is great for beginners since it only aims to improve the vanilla experience by making the game lag and stutter-free. The modpack improves chunk rendering system, lighting engine, culling and more.

3) BetterMC

BetterMC is a massive modpack that adds almost all the exciting features that players usually explore and interact with.

From more than 100 new quests to five new dimensions, mobs and boss mobs, ridable dragons, structures, and more, this modpack has many things to offer. Of course, new players can start slowly since it does not have a steep learning curve.

4) MedievalMC

From the makers of BetterMC, MedievalMC is a different kind of modpack that particularly focuses on adding an ancient twist to the game. It allows users to choose a particular origin of race, explore six new dimensions, progress in more than 150 new quests, thirst and temperature systems, and much more.

This is for beginners who still know the basics of Minecraft but want to step up and explore more challenging modpacks.

5) Boosted FPS

Boosted FPS is another simple yet extremely useful modpack that adds various performance mods and setting tweaks to make the game run extremely quickly. This is great for beginners with low-end PCs who are new to modding Minecraft but don't want to scour through the internet for several mods.

This modpack is a one-stop shop to squeeze lots of FPS out of the game. However, it will degrade the graphics quality quite a lot to boost FPS counts.

6) New Game

New Game is a unique modpack that simply tries to improve the game's world while retaining the vanilla gameplay experience.

This Minecraft modpack simply adds new creatures, structures, and dimensions, but without adding any other side quests apart from the main storyline. This is perfect for beginners who want to have more features to explore from the get-go.

7) Life in the village 3

This is a more easygoing Minecraft modpack that encourages players to develop their own town with simple houses, forts, fishing docks, a market, and more.

This is mainly a building modpack, offering players the option to even play it in peaceful mode if beginners do not want any interference from hostile mobs. The most basic and fun aspect is to create colonies and run a thriving village through this modpack.

8) Infinite Origins

This particular Minecraft modpack took the basic concept of the original 'Origins' mod, and expanded it drastically. It allows players to have certain special abilities based on which in-game creature they choose to be descendants of.

However, the modpack offers around 100 different origins to choose from. Apart from that, it also adds various biome and storage mods to further support the original mod. It is a great option to play with friends.

9) Create+

Create is a brilliant mod that adds all kinds of new technical blocks and items, allowing players to create all kinds of machines in Minecraft. This particular mod is based on that, but also offers some QoL and vanilla enhancement mods to further unleash the base mod.

Beginners who have a basic understanding of how to create contraptions can download this modpack and create even bigger and better machines for different purposes.

10) Better Adventures+

This Minecraft modpack simply adds 100 different kinds of modpacks that can enhance the vanilla experience. Many QoLs, visuals, structures, and other mods are added to encourage players to further explore the world and find new locations in it.

It is one of the newest modpacks on the list and is already quite famous in the community.