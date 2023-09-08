Minecraft bone meal farming guide

Bone meal is a useful item in Minecraft that helps players grow crops much faster. They can make farming extremely easy in the sandbox game and even be used for certain farms. However, to obtain loads of bone meal itself, there are mainly two farm methods. Since bone meal can either be crafted from bones or obtained from full composters, farms around skeletons and composters can be created for bone meal.

Here's how these two kinds of bone meal farms can be created in Minecraft.

Two methods to farm bone meal in Minecraft

Bone meal farm with crops

A bone meal farm can be created by feeding composters and automatically growing crops in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One way to obtain loads of bone meal automatically is by creating a crop farm in Minecraft, which can then be used to fill the composter with bone meal. The best crop to create this kind of farm is sugarcane since it has a 50% chance of increasing the composter's level by one.

First, players must create a composter contraption connected with hoppers and chests. This ensures that any and all crops are fed to the composter. A chest can be connected to three hoppers, on top of which three composters can be present, followed by another set of three hoppers. On top of these three hoppers, a minecart hopper can run along on rails powered by a redstone block.

The second part of the farm is creating an automatic sugarcane breaker with the help of observer blocks that will notice the growth of sugarcane and piston blocks that will be activated by observers and break the crop.

Once this is done, the crop will be sucked by the minecart hopper and transferred to the composter. After the composter is filled with manure, bone meal will be extracted and stored in the chest.

Bone meal farm with skeleton spawner

A skeleton spawner farm can be created to obtain loads of bones for bone meal in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Skeletons are hostile mobs that drop a few bones upon death in Minecraft. These bones can be placed in a crafting slot to obtain bone meal. Hence, if players want to create a bone meal farm, they can do so by finding a skeleton spawner in a dungeon. However, they can be slightly harder to find as dungeons have zombie and spider spawners as well.

Once a skeleton spawner in a dungeon is found, players must expand the dungeon's dimensions on all six sides, leaving the spawner block hanging in the air. Additionally, they will need to place a slab on top of the spawner block to prevent mobs from spawning on top of it.

After the room is enlarged, water can be flown from buckets toward a particular side of the room, where users can create a killing room. Make sure to create another area on the other side of the killing room where players can stand and kill skeletons easily.

Finally, they must create a hopper and chest system that will collect all the drops from dead skeletons. This will be made right at the end of the killing room.

Finally, Minecrafters can remove any light source to start spawning the skeletons. They will flow toward the killing room, where players can easily kill them without incurring damage. The bones dropped by skeletons can be easily converted into bone meal. Players will also obtain bows and arrows from this farm.