Minecraft Redditor discovers redstone block's radioactive nature

Minecraft is full of incredible items and surprises. For a game that's based on building and crafting tools solely out of block-based items, it's surprisingly clever and deep.

There's a lot more to the game than initially meets the eye, and redstone is one such aspect. Most of the game is rather simple. Wooden blocks can be built into a house. Stone can be made into useful tools. Fuel that is needed to cook food can be picked up from a slain animal.

Redstone increases the game's depth and possibilities. With it, electricity (a form of it, anyway) and power are possible. It can be used to make mind-blowing inventions.

One Minecraft Redditor discovered that redstone has other features that were previously unknown in the Education Edition.

Minecraft player discovers a unique aspect of redstone

A lot more is possible in the Education Edition, and the biggest example of that is in the chemistry section. Elements, atoms, compounds, and more are all a big part of the game that is not found in the Bedrock or Java Edition.

One incredible item that it adds is the material reducer. According to the Minecraft Wiki, this is how the item works:

"The material reducer is a block used in chemistry to learn about the natural world, by reducing Minecraft blocks to their component elements."

Almost any block in the game can be inserted, and the reducer will mention what the existing materials are at an elemental level. This can yield fascinating results, as one Redditor recently discovered.

As it turns out, redstone is a complex item. A single redstone block is made up of 31 Carbon (which is no surprise), 31 Uranium, and 38 of a currently unknown element. Combining all of those will produce one redstone block.

As the Redditor pointed out, this means that redstone is technically radioactive. It's also a bit of a surprise to find out that it has Uranium in it. Either way, this is some fascinating information about the only power source in the game.

The material reducer finds all elements involved (Image via Mojang)

The post has been gaining a lot of traction in the Minecraft community, and most players seem to be fascinated by the discovery. Redditors have given it a lot of positive attention and several great responses.

One commenter was concerned about the fact that there was a lot of an unknown element:

Another found the radioactive nature of redstone to be fitting:

Redstone is able to provide constant power in the game:

Chemistry is a unique part of Education Edition:

Long-term effects of redstone exposure are still being discovered:

One Redditor joked about redstone dust:

Another mentioned that Steve was surprisingly strong:

At the time of writing, the community had given this amazing post over 23 thousand upvotes in just 20 hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish