How to build a skeleton XP farm in Minecraft

For Minecraft players, experience points, or XP, is one of the main guidelines for progression on their journey. These experience points are earned by players as rewards when they perform an action that contributes to their overall growth within the game. Activities like killing mobs, breeding animals, smelting, and cooking are among the primary activities that award Minecraft players with XP.

Skeletons are some of the most common mobs in Minecraft. Along with zombies, spiders, and creepers, skeletons are seen wandering in the world when the sun sets, or inside caves and ravines.

The fact that they are commonly found and have a ton of spawners around the world of Minecraft allows players to construct XP farms using them. This article will guide players on how to make their own skeleton XP farm.

Minecraft: Steps to make a skeleton XP farm

The following steps are from the aforementioned video tutorial by Minecraft YouTuber Kmond, and are a guide to one of the simplest and easiest skeleton experience farms for the latest version of Minecraft.

Materials required for the build

A sword

Blocks

Slabs

2 Water buckets

1 Sign

Ladders

Torches or other light sources

2 Chests

1 Hopper

Step 1: Find a skeleton or zombie spawner

A skeleton spawner (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Spawners can be found underground and be identified by blocks of mossy cobblestone around them. Players can even find loot chests in spawner rooms.

Step 2: Place light sources

Light sources prevent hostile mobs from spawning (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Mobs cannot spawn when an area has a light level of 1 or above. This step ensures the safety of the builder. Players can place torches on the spawner itself, covering it from all sides.

Step 3: Expand the room

Spawner rooms are too small for farms (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Carve a nice, big 9x9 area by mining four blocks from each side of the room. Also, make sure to expand upwards and downwards; four blocks up, and three blocks down.

Step 4: Decorate

It's always nice to clean up (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Make the place look nice, as it's possible that you’re going to spend a ton of time in here. Clean up random blocks and make every block the same or similar.

Step 5: Place two buckets of water in one of the wall’s corners

Water is important in this farm (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Water plays a pivotal role in this setup. It pushes the newly spawned skeletons towards the “kill box.”

Step 6: Clear the blocks the water is not touching

This step is modified later on (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Step 7: Dig two blocks forward and down as shown in the tutorial

The entrance to the main XP-gathering room (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Step 8: Expand the newly dug cavity

The "killing room" (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

This room can be as big as the player wants it to be. However, players must make sure that this room is properly lit up so no mobs can spawn in here. This room is where the player kills the spawning skeletons and collects their XP.

Step 9: Dig one block down and place a chest and a hopper

Chests and hoppers work great together (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Players must connect the chest and hopper.

Step 10: Place a slab above the chest

Slabs are useful (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

This will block the skeletons’ vision, thereby preventing them from shooting the player.

Step 11: Dig up to the spawner room

An alternative path (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Step 12: Clear the remaining blocks from the floor of the room

The floor must be filled with water (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Make sure the whole room is filled with water now, leading downwards into the previously dug passageway.

Step 13: Place a sign

The sign helps divert the water (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

The sign will ensure that the water goes straight down.

Step 14: Remove all light sources

Light sources prevent mob spawns (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Light sources must be removed from the spawner room in order to let hostile mobs (in this case, skeletons) spawn into the room.

Step 15: Block the newly dug tunnel

Block all entrances to the spawner (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

This will leave just one entrance/exit into the spawner room.

Step 16: Enjoy the new and simple XP farm

The player collecting XP (Image via YouTube/Kmond)

Spawners like this are commonly built structures across the Minecraft community, and they help ensure that players never run short of experience points. This helps in various activities such as enchanting, repairing, and more.

