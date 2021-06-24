Top 5 light sources in Minecraft

Minecraft features a wide variety of blocks that emit light, all with different intentions and purposes.

Light blocks are essential for Minecraft players to use in order to protect themselves against mobs that could spawn in the darkness. Many light sources are as bright as can be, but not always practical or exciting.

The following list ranks the best, though not necessarily the brightest, light sources in Minecraft.

Best light sources in Minecraft

5) Ender Chest

Although being a light source is not the main function of an ender chest, the fact that it emits light at all earns it a spot on this list.

Ender chests provide Minecraft players with the best method of storage in the game. Anything placed in an ender chest can be accessed on any other ender chest in any other location on a Minecraft server. Not only is this incredibly helpful in terms of transferring items and keeping them safe, there is also the added benefit of keeping the area around the chest well lit thanks to the block itself.

Ender chests emit a light level of 7, half of the maximum amount possible.

4) Soul Campfire

Soul campfires make for beautiful light and decoration blocks. Soul campfires look almost the same as regular campfires, except they feature blue fire that can be found in the soul sand valley biomes of the nether. This light source is unique and requires some work before crafting.

Players will need to collect soul sand or soul soil in the nether to craft soul campfires. Navigating the nether is always treacherous and often scary, but the blue flames might be worth the journey.

Once made and lit, soul campfires emit a light level of 10.

3) Redstone Lamp

Redstone lamps are light blocks that emit the full 15 levels of light when they are turned on.

What makes these light sources so amazing is the ability to turn them on and off. Redstone lamps will not turn on without a redstone contraption in place and they are operated manually.

2) Jack o’Lantern

This Halloween-inspired block is sure to be a fun addition to any Minecraft world or build. Players can use Jack o’Lanterns as both decorations and light sources.

Not only are these light blocks super effective with a light level of 15, they are also incredibly simple to make. Players just need to find a pumpkin, some shears, and a torch.

1) Beacon

The ultimate light source in Minecraft is without a doubt the beacon block.

Not only is a beacon the brightest light source in the game by far, it also acts as a conduit for various helpful effects. Players near a beacon have a chance of being awarded health benefits, otherwise only attainable with potions.

Beacons are quite difficult to use as a light source, however, as it requires many expensive blocks to activate. Beacons must be placed on top of a pyramid shaped structure made out of any combination of iron, diamond, emerald or netherite blocks.

Before players even get there, they will have to craft the beacon themselves which requires three obsidian, five glass and a nether star, which is only obtainable by killing the wither. This is not an easy feat to accomplish, but those who are able will be well deserving of a beacon in the end.

