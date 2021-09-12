5 best Minecraft seeds for spawners

Minecraft seeds are a combination of letters or integers that generate a world in the game. To use these seeds, players need to enter them while creating a new world. Another fact to note is that the seeds used in Bedrock Edition will not generate the same world in Java Edition.

Mobs in Minecraft either generate when natural conditions are fulfilled or through spawners. Spawners are cage-like blocks that generate mobs. Players can classify these blocks on the basis of the mob spinning inside them.

Best Minecraft seeds for spawners

5) Zombie spawner (Seed: -30415372735095955)

A zombie spawner in a dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

This is a Java Edition seed that has been tested to work on version 1.17.1. It spawns the player in a forest biome. A dungeon can be found at 35, 23, -183 with a zombie spawner. Players can also find two amethyst geodes close to the spawn at -45, 43, -90, and -19, 19, -98.

4) Village, dungeons, and more (Seed: 9181836466940912827)

A zombie spawner (Image via Minecraft)

This is a Java Edition seed that spawns the player in a plains village biome. Right under the village is a pretty big mineshaft that has cave spider spawners. Next to the mineshaft are two dungeons; one of them contains a skeleton spawner, while the other has a zombie spawner.

The coordinates of the zombie spawner are 143, 55, 130, while the dungeon with the skeleton spawner is found at 173, 52, 114.

3) Exposed dungeon (Seed: 326657730)

An open dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

This is a Bedrock Edition seed that generates a dungeon right next to the spawn point. The dungeon has a zombie spawner and a loot chest from which players can get valuable items. There's another zombie dungeon not very far from the spawn point at 300, 23, 60.

2) Two spawners next to each other (Seed: 3046845397834670812)

Two dungeons (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is for 1.17.1 Java Edition. It generates two dungeons sitting next to each other at -215, 14, -175. Both of these have two loot chests. One of them houses a skeleton spawner, and the other has a zombie spawner.

1) Seven spawners (Seed: 518534098134707464)

This seed was found by u/gcalligher (Image via Reddit)

Typically, broken seeds like this only work in Bedrock Edition. However, this incredible seed, sporting seven spawners close to each other, is for Java Edition. Five of these spawners belong to cave spiders. Two of them generate zombies and skeletons respectively. Players can find all of these at 254, 34, -83.

