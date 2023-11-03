5 best easy iron farms for Minecraft 1.20

Iron is one of the most used earth minerals in Minecraft 1.20. When players start out in a new world, they quickly try to get this resource so that they can make decent armor, tools, and weapons before venturing into dangerous areas. Even after they use diamond and netherite gear, they will require iron in some shape or form.

You can build all kinds of farms to obtain loads of this material. While some can be complex and can yield thousands of ingots in an hour, people have also created simpler ones that anyone could make.

However, almost all these farms are based on one mechanic. Villager mobs essentially panic and make iron golems when they see a zombie, and when these golems die, they drop one or more iron ingots. With that in mind, here are some easy farm designs players can try in Minecraft 1.20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the best iron farm designs for Minecraft 1.20 that are easy to replicate

1) Simple three-villager iron farm

Simple iron farm made with three villagers and a zombie in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via YouTube/wattles)

This iron farm was simply created by taking three villager mobs and locking them in a small room with a bed. In the middle, a zombie is placed that is sitting in a boat, so it cannot move. On top of the four mobs, a platform is added with water that flows to an opening where iron golems will spawn.

The zombie must be strategically placed so that the golems run towards it and fall into the lava located below the entire contraption.

2) Small underground iron farm

Underground iron farm has villagers and zombies completely hidden in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via YouTube/Voltrox)

If players want a cleaner iron farm, they can use this one. It completely hides the villager and zombie underground. Right below the flowing water and lava area where the iron golems will spawn and die, players can first create a small room, place three beds, and bring three villagers into the area so that they can sleep.

With enough space for them to stand on their beds and for a boat to fit, gamers can close up this room's opening. Then, they have to create a water stream that flows towards one side of this chamber, which is where the lava will be placed with the help of signs. A hopper and chest can finally collect the iron ingots.

3) Big underground farm

This is a bigger underground iron farm to yield more iron ingots in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via YouTube/Voltrox)

This is another underground iron farm relatively bigger than the previous entry since it uses 12 villagers and four zombies. For this farm, four underground rooms are created, each of which is for three villagers and one zombie. These mobs can be strategically trapped in each chamber, and its opening can then be closed up.

Once this is done, at the center of all four rooms, a hole can be created where lava can be placed. On this farm's surface, you could build an area with streaming water leading to the opening leading into the lava, where the iron golems will spawn.

4) Iron farm without zombie

A slower iron farm can be made without any zombie in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via YouTube/OinkOink)

If players do not want to deal with hostile mobs to keep villagers in panic, they can use this iron farm design. In this contraption, gamers need to create a massive hole, the first layer of which is then filled with beds. Subsequently, fletching tables and exactly 20 villagers (no nitwits) are added to the second layer.

Once this is done, an area with flowing water and lava can be created on the topmost layer so that iron golems can spawn and die. A hopper and chest can collect the iron ingots dropped by them.

5) Redstone contraption iron farm

Players who are well versed in redstone contraptions can create this farm in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

Those who are well-versed in creating redstone contraptions can use this farm design, which employs a redstone clock to activate a piston on which a zombie will stand. This hostile entity will essentially be visible to the villagers at a set time, forcing them to create iron golems more quickly.

Apart from that, most of this farm's layout will be the same, with iron golems spawning above the villager-zombie layer and dying in the lava. The hopper and chest will collect the iron ingots afterwards.