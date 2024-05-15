Minecraft official website becomes interactive for 15th anniversary, features beautiful wallpapers and Classic game

Minecraft's official website has always been an important place for the game's community. It's where Mojang makes official announcements regarding the title's future updates. Moreover, information about the company or special events related to the game can be found on that website as well. For a long time, there was even a free version of the game with a basic building sandbox available to play in.

The title's long-awaited 15th-anniversary celebration is another example of how important the website is for the game. It now features gorgeous animations as well as an interactive element that can lead players to interesting Easter eggs in the form of wallpapers and even the aforementioned old building sandbox.

Detailed below is everything players need to know about these Easter eggs, including how to access them and what they include.

Minecraft's 15th anniversary website Easter eggs

Wallpapers

A zoomed in portion of the second available anniversary wallpaper (Image via Mojang)

The first Easter egg players will run into is a selection of wallpapers. These can be found by clicking the "Dig Deeper" button on the bottom right of the anniversary art on Minecraft's website. Doing this will reveal an otherwise hidden underground region.

The area contains two minable blocks, with the one closer to the surface having a chest that contains a link to the anniversary wallpapers. There are a total of nine different wallpapers for different-sized screens that are made up of different crops of two pieces of anniversary art.

The first piece of art depicts Alex and Steve near a birch tree, while Sunny runs out of a surface cave away from a zombie and a creeper, two of Minecraft's oldest mobs. The second piece of art depicts a sea turtle swimming above a coral reef, with a colorful parrot flying above the water's surface.

There are also two different sets of wallpapers featured here other than the 15th-anniversary ones. The first of these is a crossover with Burberry, a luxury British clothing brand. These wallpapers are only a small part of the crossover, which includes real-world clothing and even a free Minecraft Marketplace Map to explore.

The second is a collaboration with Crocs, featuring different crops of a player character adorned in green Crocs doing an action pose.

Minecraft Classic

A basic house made in the Classic version of the game found on the website (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, there's also a hidden game on this version of the website. The second minable block is closer to bedrock than the first. Mining it will reveal a second chest when broken.

This chest contains a link to an online version of game update 0.0.23a_01. This is an ancient alpha version of the game from 2009 and, in fact, the last of the Multiplayer Test series of Minecraft updates. These were a series of 23 updates intended to implement and revise multiplayer to a functional state.

While not the deepest or most engaging gameplay experience, this classic version of Mojang's blocky masterpiece should be more than entertaining enough for the 15 minutes of livestream viewtime required to get Minecraft's Twitch cape.

This is one of three capes revealed as part of the 15th anniversary, with the other capes being a faux 3D-looking Minecraft TikTok cape and a green cape with the iconic creeper face on it.