How to get Minecraft Twitch cape

There are three different capes coming with the game's 15th anniversary: a Minecraft Twitch cape, a TikTok cape, and a general anniversary cape. These items are normally given out for large events or memorable community moments. The most recent capes to be revealed relate to the game's 15th anniversary, which is taking place during the month of May.

ECKOSOLDIER's tweets on the subject of the anniversary capes (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/X)

The most concrete information put out so far over these capes comes from Minecraft YouTuber ECKOSOLDIER on X. A tweet he has posted details how the capes will be available once they are officially released. Everything you need to know about getting the Minecraft Twitch cape can be found below.

How to get the Minecraft Twitch cape

1) Set up a Twitch account

Twitch's account creation page (Image via Twitch)

The first thing you'll need to do to claim this upcoming Minecraft Twitch cape is set up a Twitch account if you don't already have one. The cape is only going to be available, according to ECKOSOLDIER, via the Twitch Drops program.

It's worth noting that according to the reports ECKOSOLDIER has, the Twitch and TikTok capes will both be Bedrock exclusives, so Java players can skip this process entirely, as only the general cape will be available to them. This is most likely due to the Twitch and TikTok capes being exclusive character creator items, similar to those given out monthly with the Minecraft Marketplace Pass.

2) Watch a stream with Twitch Drops enabled

Participating streamers will be listed within the Twitch Drop itself (Image via Twitch)

Once you've set up a Twitch account, click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen, and then hit the "Drops & Rewards" button. This will pull up the list of currently active Twitch Drops. ECKOSOLDIER reports that the Minecraft Twitch cape will appear on this list starting on May 15.

Clicking on a Drop will show the different rewards, as well as participating streamers and the watch time needed to actually claim the reward. Since the cape's Drop isn't yet listed, there's not currently a list of participating streamers.

3) Claim the cape

The redeem page on the official website for the 15th anniversary capes (Image via Mojang)

You cna visit the official redeem page by clicking here.

Once the program has started and you are able to actually build up credit for the Minecraft Twitch cape, it's only a matter of watching enough hours of livestreams to meet whatever quota Mojang sets. ECKOSOLDIER doesn't mention in his tweets any set time. This means that the community will have to wait for an official announcement to see the watchtime needed to earn the cape.

However, actually claiming the Minecraft Twitch cape will be easy. There will be a notification when a Drop is completed, and it can also be claimed from the previously mentioned "Drops & Rewards" page. This will give you a 5x5 code that can be input on the official Minecraft website to get the cape.