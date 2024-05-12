Minecraft reveals new Marketplace Pass content for May 2024

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is a recently introduced subscription service that allows players access to a huge catalog of rotating content. This option is great for those who dabble with the Marketplace, but don't want to commit to buying content. And May, as the 15th anniversary month for the game, has brought with it some major Marketplace Pass additions.

Detailed below is every major addition that Mojang has shown off for May's Marketplace Pass, along with what makes them such cool additions.

May 2024 Minecraft Marketplace Pass Additions

Add-Ons

These new addons should spice up any survival world (Image via King Cube)

Add-ons are another new feature for Minecraft's Marketplace. These are individual pieces of custom content that can be installed and combined whichever way the player wants. This essentially means that add-ons are the closest thing to Java Edition mods that Bedrock has ever had. But they have been noticeably absent from the monthly subscription service since their introduction.

Thankfully, this is changing with May 2024's Marketplace Pass. There are four add-ons being added. The first of these is Spark Portals by Spark Universe, which allows players to build and connect up to 160 different portals as a means of fast travel; this fits with the pre-existing aesthetics of Nether portals.

The next add-on is Myth and Dragons, by King Cube. As the name suggests, it adds a plethora of different dragons and other mythological beasts to find and tame, just like Minecraft's other pet mobs. The third add-on is Mob Armor by Mazario Studios, which adds different armor sets based on mobs, all with unique powers and abilities.

The final add-on is World Utilities, created by GameFam. It adds eight new useful abilities to save time, such as a vein miner and the ability to fell entire trees at once. There are also items that allow players to pick up end portal frames to move them into a Minecraft survival base and upgraded pickaxes capable of mining multiple blocks.

These add-ons should add a ton of new possibilities to even an old survival world, making the Marketplace Pass a worthwhile deal for May 2024. But there's more being added than just these add-ons.

Character Creator Items

May's Marketplace Pass outfit (Image via Mojang)

This is also where this month's Marketplace Pass character creator items were announced. May's set in a collection of Nether-based gear, including a hat, coat, facemask, pants, and shoes. The Nether theme is based on the fact that these items have the crimson blue of warped forests, the orange of shroomlites, and the gray-purple of netherite as their main colors.

This would make for an amazing set of items to pick up for any fan whose favorite Minecraft update is the Nether update, or 1.16.

Texture Packs

There are four texture packs shown off in the announcement as well. The list includes Modern HD: Advanced Textures by Pathways Studios, which is intended to add a bit of modern flair and realism to the game's textures. 4bit Craft by HeroPixel Games goes in the other direction, reducing textures down to 4x4 resolution, making it a contender for Minecraft's cutest texture pack.

The third choice shown off was the PvP Pro Texture Pack by MelonBP. It aims to make the game more competitive by reducing the amount that items and effects block vision. This includes shorter swords and fire, as well as clearer textures. The final texture pack is Native by Superbusy Studios. It adds variety and realism to the game's different textures.

Worlds

Mojang also showed off several worlds being added to the Marketplace Pass, split between those featuring some of Minecraft's best minigames and regular custom content-filled worlds. The full list of worlds added includes: 100 Days Hardcore by Razzleberries. This is a hardcore world where players need to survive for 100 days, beating new bosses such as the Skelebee and the Wither Creeper.

There's also the OP Villagers Expansion by The Craft Stars, which allows villagers to trade broken gear. This makes Minecraft villager trading even better than it already is. Next up is Dragon Bosses by Everbloom Games, which includes eight different dragon boss fights and a final megabattle.

Snail Studios' Weapon Expansion Ranged also made the cut, which adds in more than 40 different advanced sci-fi weapons. The Sharks world by Mine-North is an expansion of the Update Aquatic Minecraft update, adding in 11 sharks, three vehicles, and lucky crates.

Blockception's Modern Resort Furniture was also added to the Marketplace Pass for May 2024, which adds more than 230 pieces of unique furniture, 19 vehicles, and expansive textures. The final world inclusion is the Winter Biomes Mashup by The Craft Stars. This world spawns players on a frozen island surrounded by new passive and hostile mobs.

The minigame worlds include Parkour Egg by Hielke Maps. This parkour map is, as the name implies, egg-shaped and features an intense, winding course ready for multiplayer. The other minigame world is Minigame Island by Skilendarz, an interesting minigame map featuring seven different games. What makes it unique is the ability to play solo with bots to practice strategies.

Skin Packs

Mojang announced a total of five new skinpacks for May's Marketplace Pass as well. The full list of the new skin packs, their themes, and their creators is:

Skin Pack Theme Creator Neon Devil Gamers Neon techwear Cubecraft Games Seasons Landscape art for different seasons 57Digital Space Through Time Space Suits Gamefam :nerd_face: The nerd face emoji CompyCraft Techo Blocks RGB cyperpunk skins CupCakeBrianna

These amazing Minecraft skinpacks range from stylish techwear to aesthetic landscape paintings, and even one centered around the nerd emoji for the meme lovers in the community.