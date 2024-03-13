10 best Skin Packs for Minecraft Bedrock

One of the coolest things about Minecraft is how truly unlimited the player's ability to customize their character model is. Most games that feature a character creator have a limited number of assets to combine, but Mojang's masterpiece allows players to customize their entire skin.

Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace allows for quick purchase of Skin Packs so that they can be used nearly immediately, which is a nice convenience. But with tens of thousands of packs out there, the choices can be overwhelming. So, to lessen that issue, this article has curated 10 of the best Skin Packs you can try in the game.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft Bedrock's 10 best Skin Packs

1) Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack

This amazing Skin Pack even comes with some available for free. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 490 Minecoins

One of the older official Skin Packs, released in 2015, the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack makes the top billing for Minecraft's best due to the huge number of skins. The pack contains 50 different skins from a plethora of different locations and stories from the iconic Clone Wars era.

While the full 50-Skin Pack has a cost, another thing that makes this pack amazing is the free skins scattered throughout, such as Mace Windu, a blue battle droid, and Ashoka Tano.

2) The From the Shadows Skin Pack

Some of the skins in this pack are genuinely creepy. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 490 Minecoins

The From the Shadows Skin Pack is an official pack released by Mojang that focuses on adding creepy and disturbing horror-themed skins, such as demons, zombies, and other strange, horrific beasts.

The skins are incredibly well-detailed, pushing the horror even further. It's this uniquely dark twist on skins from the official developers that makes this one of the game's best, along with the quality.

3) The Town Folk Skin Pack

Players will fit right in with these skins. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 490 Minecoins

Town Folk is an official Minecraft Skin Pack that adds 20 different skins based on different lifestyles and professions found in classic fantasy or medieval towns. This makes the pack a great choice for players who enjoy engaging with Minecraft's powerful villager trading, as the outfits fit right in with the rustic aesthetics of villages.

4) The Redstone Specialists Skin Pack

Even simple builds feel impressive with these redstone skins. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 490 Minecoins

Another official Skin Pack, Redstone Specialists, adds 15 different scientist and engineer-themed skins, allowing redstone players to look like the truly mad scientists they are. Given just how important Minecraft's redstone update was to development and how prolific the technical side of the game has become, it's nice to see an official nod in that direction.

5) Chicken Jockeys Skin Pack

The skins in this pack all have a ton of charm. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 490 Minecoins

Created by Geeky Pixels, the Chicken Jockeys Skin Pack features 10 different skins based on the game's exclusive baby zombie chicken jockey. While this would already be funny enough to consider buying, what really makes this pack one of the best is the personalized touches added to some of the mobs.

For example, the chicken being ridden by the incredibly useful-to-hunt Minecraft blaze is actively sweating and looks worried about the fire surrounding him, while the creeper chicken is crying, as it knows what happens when it gets near a player.

6) Secret Blocks Skin Pack

These skins make for amazing camouflage. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 310 Minecoins

The Secret Blocks Skin Pack, by Dodo Studios, is among the marketplace's best due to the edge it could give players in a multiplayer setting. The skins are replications of different official block textures, meaning players could blend in with their surroundings. This would surely give them an edge in Minecraft minigames like hide and seek, as well as PvP settings.

7) Piglin Skin Pack

These skins would be great for a Nether only playthrough. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 160 Minecoins

The Piglin Skin Pack is a Nether-themed pack made by Pickaxe Studios. As the name suggests, the contents are different skins themed around the loot-filled Minecraft nether bastion denizens known as Pilgins.

What makes this pack so great is the fact that each of the skins has a unique look and feel, so players can really express their personalities via the skin. Additionally, all the skins are fierce and intimidating, fitting for these boarish warriors.

8) Deep Dark Axolotls Skin Pack

These skins would also be great for an underwater base playthrough. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 310 Minecoins

Created by Hourglass Studios, the Deep Dark Axolotls Skin Pack adds eight adorable new axolotl skins. However, rather than being based on the regular variants, they are instead all themed after the blue and light tannish-gray colors of the deep, dark cave biome. This makes the skins look like a strange blend of the game's rare blue axolotl and Minecraft's incredibly dangerous warden.

9) Stylish Winter Mobs Skin Pack

These skins are as cozy as they are adorable. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 310 Minecoins

The Stylish Winter Mobs Skin Pack was created by Asiago Bagels and adds 10 new skins featuring different official mobs bundled up in warm clothing for the winter. This makes the skin pack perfect for players on worlds created with Minecraft's best snow seeds or those who just prefer the cozy and warm aesthetics of the frozen winter.

10) 4 Bit Mobs Skin Pack

These skins are so adorably simple they make the regular game look HD. (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 490 Minecoins

4 Bit Mobs, created by 5 Frame Studios, is a Skin Pack featuring 12 skins, all centered around the different mobs found in the game. The gimmick of this pack is given away by the name, and the textures have all been reduced to four bits. Regular textures in the game are 16-bit, with many of Minecraft's best resource packs going into hundreds or thousands of bits.

This gives the Skin Pack an adorable and unique aesthetic, all while feeling vanilla-friendly.