10 best Minecraft minigames

Minecraft's multiplayer is among the reasons the game has remained so popular and become the best-selling game of all time. One of the main driving factors behind the title's multiplayer being loved by many is the different minigames that the community has come up with over the years.

Below are the 10 best minigames that players should expect to find across any of Minecraft's best multiplayer servers.

Minecraft's 10 best minigames

1) Parkour

Parkour constitutes a huge section of Minecraft minigame servers and features obstacle courses that players have to make their way through. This is mainly done through jumping, but crawling, climbing, and flying are also frequently seen. Additionally, Minecraft's many status effects might be used to make the player faster or slower or to increase jump height for certain sections.

2) Spleef

Spleef is a classic minigame. The idea is simple: players are in a vertical arena, divided into layers. The game starts at the top, and players must destroy blocks underneath opponents to cause them to fall. The last one to be claimed by the void is the winner. This game has also seen modern improvements, including adding elytra for recoveries and snowballs to allow for ranged combat.

3) The Walls

The Walls is a PvP minigame where a group of players are separated into allied sections by large walls. All players in a section have a short grace period to collect resources and prepare their area. Whenever the main round begins, the walls dividing the teams will fall under the map, and past this, the last team standing wins. The intense team-based gameplay is what makes this minigame so great.

4) Block Hunt

Block Hunt is a Minecraft-inspired take on the popular Garry's Mod mod Prop Hunt. Players are dropped onto a map and divided into two teams: hiders and seekers. Hiders must hide as a block somewhere on the map, and seekers need to track them down and kill them. This cat-and-mouse gameplay is thrilling and definitely worth checking out.

5) Skyblock

Skyblock is one of the oldest Minecraft challenge-run minigames in the community. The idea is simple: players spawn on a small island floating above the void. There is a single tree and a chest of items. And that's it. Players must figure out how to abuse and manipulate the game's mechanics in interesting ways to progress. Some iterations also feature small secondary biome islands that can be found.

The minigame version of Skyblock simply features teams of islands competing to get resources to sell, with whichever team earns the most declared the winner at the end of the season.

6) Puzzle Maps

Puzzle maps are an interesting minigame. They feature complicated and cool Minecraft command blocks and redstone usage to force players into solving puzzles for the purpose of escaping. This translates the idea of a real-world escape room into the game, making it an incredible minigame for players who enjoy problem-solving.

7) Build Battle

Build Battle is one of the most unique Minecraft minigames. This one is a competition between small groups of players, all tasked with building the most interesting thing they can based on a given theme. These themes can be picked randomly or voted on. Then, a timer begins, and the best build wins.

8) Dropper

Dropper is a minigame that is very similar to parkour. Instead of running and jumping across a horizontal course, players are thrown off a ledge and expected to dodge airborne obstacles until they safely reach the ground. This unique twist on traditional parkour gameplay is what makes Dropper so enjoyable.

9) Survival Games

Survival Games is one of Minecraft's oldest and most popular minigames and was a major driving factor behind its early virality. In fact, early survival games might very well be responsible for the current domination of battle royales in the gaming industry.

The concept is simple: players spawn in the center of a map, surrounded by chests filled with armor, weapons, food, and loot. There is more loot scattered around the map. There is a short grace period for collecting gear before it turns into a free-for-all last-man-standing fight to the death. Halfway through the game, loot is replenished before players are forced into a final confrontation.

10) BedWars

BedWars is a minigame that will push a player's Minecraft PvP expertise to its limits. The objective is to protect a base bed while destroying the beds of all other players. Each player, or team, spawns on a different sky island, surrounded by loot. There are even shops that can be used to buy new tools, blocks, or base upgrades essential for victory.