5 best Minecraft minigames servers in 2023

If you are a Minecraft player and have experience playing on servers, you are likely familiar with the various minigames that are available in the game. These games provide an extra layer to the regular gameplay of Minecraft. Some of them require you to use your skills, while others test your reflexes, but all of them add fun to the game.

Over the years, different types of minigames have become popular among Minecraft players. This article will list the top five minigame servers that are most popular today.

5) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is an extremely loved Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a great prison server with an amazing community and staff. The server has been around for a while, but it's still going strong in 2023.

The map is absolutely beautiful, with lots of custom features and buildings that you can explore. There are also events every day that offer prizes and in-game money as rewards.

The PurplePrison community is known for being friendly and supportive. If you have questions about how to play or what minigames are available, there are always people nearby who can assist you.

This server offers a variety of ways for inmates to compete against each other, such as PvP battles, gambling, and running shops to become the wealthiest player on the server.

PvP enthusiasts will be particularly drawn to PurplePrison, as it features a unique weapon called "Omega Axes" that boasts a sharpness level of 85, making it incredibly powerful in battles against other players. Players will also be able to participate in daily gang fights and koth events.

Average player count: 500-2,500

4) PikaNetwork

IP address: play.pika-network.net

PikaNetwork is an amazing minigame server (Image via Mojang)

PikaNetwork is a Minecraft minigames server that has been around since 2014. They have a variety of minigames, including SkyWars, Hunger Games, and Bedwars.

PikaNetwork is a popular choice for those who want to play Bedwars with their friends. The server offers a friendly community and is competitively priced. Users can communicate in PikaNetwork's active Discord channel, which provides first-rate support for its members, while they wait for the matchmaking to pair them up with a new person.

PikaNetwork is a leading Skywars server, known for its diverse game modes and unique features, PikaNetwork is a leading Skywars server, known for its diverse game modes and unique features. Additionally, this server is known for its stability, and players won't experience any lag while playing on it.

Average player count: 3,000-10,000

3) Complex Gaming

IP address: tm.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming is a Minecraft minigames server that has a large playerbase and many different minigames. The server also has an active community and an amazing staff that is always willing to help with any issues you come across.

The main objective of Complex Gaming is to provide the best experience possible for their players by creating fun and challenging games for everyone to enjoy together.

One of the most popular game modes on Complex Gaming is Pixelmon. With the help of the Minecraft mod Pixelmon, users can play games from the well-known Pokemon series in their original blocky style. The natural environment of biomes, like the sunflower plains, grasslands, birch forests, and more, will be where the Pokemon spawn.

There is also a large selection of minigames, such as Factions, Prison, Creative, Skyblock, and Survival. This makes this server great for those who get bored playing one specific game and want to switch to another.

Average player count: 2,000-5,000

2) CubeCraft

IP address: cubecraft.net

Many seasoned Minecraft players would presumably be familiar with this well-known server. CubeCraft used to be the biggest server for multiplayer Minecraft. Despite Hypixel currently being the more popular option, CubeCraft still offers a variety of game modes, including Skywars. Players can duel each other or have big team fights in KitPvP.

Originally, Cubecraft was known for its Eggwars, now better known as Bedwars, because of Hypixel's transformation of it. The server still has Eggwars available, and a large number of people play it every day. If you enjoy Skywars, you might enjoy this server as well.

Players can join this server and experience the 1.9 style of PvP, which is rarely seen on popular servers. If you're not a fan of this and prefer the previous versions of Minecraft's PvP style, Cubecraft also has options that cater to you.

Average player count: 10,000-50,000

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

The Hypixel Minecraft server is one of the largest servers in the world, with over a million unique players. It has a variety of minigames, maps, and game modes to choose from. The server also allows you to play with friends and lets users create and host their own games.

The Hypixel Minecraft server has been around for a long time, so it's very stable and reliable compared to other servers that may have bugs or technical issues.

The main feature of Hypixel is its wide variety of minigames, which include options like Parkour, SkyWars, and Survival Games. You can also play against other players in 1v1 battles or team up with them against enemies in the Team Deathmatch mode.

Hypixel has been around for over 10 years now and has consistently been one of the most-played servers, so anyone who loves minigames will be sure to find a place on this server.

Average player count: 20,000-100,000

Minecraft minigame server tips and tricks

Tip 1

Minigames can be played most easily on multiplayer servers. On the top Minecraft servers, hundreds of players are typically online at once. To ensure the best compatibility, make sure you are using the most recent version of Minecraft.

Tip 2

A lot of minigames can be played with friends, but sometimes teaming up with others can be against the rules of the minigame you decide to play. Players have to be sure to read the rules of the minigame they play so that they're not at risk of getting banned from the server.

Tip 3

While not present on every minigame server out there, perks and kits are a part of many large servers like Hypixel and others because they are necessary for success. Players should conduct research to determine exactly what is available for use and what performs best in the minigame of their choice because this may differ from server to server.

Tip 4

Even though it may seem like common sense, being aware of one's surroundings is essential to succeeding in many minigames. New gamers frequently exhibit a complete lack of awareness of the dangers around them.

Tip 5

Some servers will have a really unsettling atmosphere just due to people being very competitive. Because anyone could potentially betray you, be very cautious about who you trust. Minigames are simple to pick up again, so failing isn't a big problem. If you stick with it, everything will ultimately turn out well.

