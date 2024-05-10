Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers will add a much needed fresh combat experience

The upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, Tricky Trials, will introduce a plethora of new features aimed at enhancing the Overworld's underground content and providing a fresh close-range combat experience.

Fighting in this game was never discussed as something super engaging or impressive, and the lack of new content further contributed to its stale nature. However, the Tricky Trials update aims to revitalize this title's combat by introducing a fresh close-range weapon with unique features alongside a new mob and structure.

This article will talk about the features of the new mace weapon and the breeze mob in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update promises a fresh combat experience with its new features

Mace weapon in the game (Image via Mojang)

The combat experience in any video game is primarily shaped by the opponent's abilities as well as overall strength, the tools at your disposal, and the area you're fighting in. In Minecraft's case, the first two things have remained largely unchanged for a very long time, failing to introduce fun new challenges for players.

Prior to version 1.21, this title had not seen a fresh weapon in so long that players had begun to doubt whether the developers even planned on adding new ones to the game. Furthermore, the most recent addition to this title's challenging mobs at the time was the warden. This was a monstrous creature that offered no rewards and was designed to be avoided rather than confronted.

The Tricky Trials Minecraft update is going to change the combat experience by offering new content.

Mace, breeze, and the trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21

Player preparing to leap and attack multiple mobs (Image via Mojang)

Designed to allow players to leap from tall points and strike their opponents, the mace is a weapon whose damage increases for each block the player falls before landing a shot. A successful shot will not only deal a substantial amount of damage but also negate any fall damage that the player would otherwise have suffered. As such, the mace can enhance the close-range combat experience.

The capability to land a fatal shot while in mid-air on a lethal mob is exciting. Moreover, the fear of potentially missing the chance to land a hit and experiencing deadly fall damage adds to the thrill. The most exhilarating feature of the mace is its potential to one-shot some of the toughest mobs, like the warden.

A player battling it out with the breeze in the trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The breeze is a much-needed hostile mob that spawns in the brand-new trial chambers, Overworld structures. These chambers have the mob in a copper room, jumping around long distances and deploying its wind charge attacks.

The trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Additionally, the trial chamber will house a bunch of trial spawners that summon strong mobs, which will make fighting the breeze more challenging. Since the trial chambers exclusively offer the items required to craft a mace, they are must-visit places for players looking to get their hands on that weapon.