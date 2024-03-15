New Minecraft weapon mace can one-shot the Warden

After many years, Mojang Studios introduced a new powerful weapon in Minecraft called mace. This new weapon will be added to the 1.21 update, which will arrive soon in 2024. It is essentially a heavy hammer that has special damage mechanics and a brand-new crafting recipe. If players use it correctly, they will be able to kill the overpowered Warden mob in just one hit.

Here's everything you need to know about the mace's damage mechanics that make it one of the most powerful melee weapons in Minecraft.

How do damage mechanics work for the new mace weapon in Minecraft?

Unique features and damage mechanics of the mace in Minecraft

The mace's damage is proportional to a player's falling height (Image via Mojang Studios)

The mace's most striking feature is its damage multiplier. When a player jumps and performs critical damage, the weapon will essentially consider the falling height and increase the damage inflicted on an entity.

Existing weapons like swords and axes have a set amount of attack damage. This is not the case for the mace since its attack damage will increase as the player's falling height increases. The upcoming weapon will accumulate one unit of damage per block of falling distance, or 1.5 critical damage. The amount of damage that can accumulate and apply to a mace is unlimited.

Since the player will be able to land a heavy attack with the mace when falling from an elevated spot, it will also negate the fall damage entirely.

Warden can be killed with one hit if a player falls from 137 blocks and successfully hits the beast (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you fall from a height of 137 blocks and land your critical damage correctly, you can slay the overpowered Warden with one shot. However, it is safe to say that if you fail to land the shot, you will either be obliterated by the Warden or simply die from fall damage.

You can also one-shot a player with level four protection enchanted netherite armor if you land a hit from a height of 15 blocks. You need not tower up and then fall off solid ground. The damage will accumulate even if you use Elytra and land a shot on an entity with the mace.

How to craft a mace in Minecraft

Mace can be crafted using breeze rod and heavy core items (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from the mace being a new upcoming weapon in the game, its crafting ingredients are also brand-new. Players need a breeze rod and a heavy core to make the hammer-like weapon.

Breeze rods are a new item that new breeze mobs will drop in the 1.21 update. On the other hand, a heavy core will have a 2.2% chance of popping out of the new trial vault in trial chambers.

Once these two items are obtained, users can place the heavy core on top of the breeze rod to craft the mace weapon.