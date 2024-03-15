Mace vs sword in Minecraft: Which weapon is better?

The introduction of the mace in Minecraft's recent snapshots has players wondering: is it better than the sword as a weapon? Since the mace's damage is based on fall distance, the potential for players to one-hit kill mobs or others is compelling. However, does that beat the practicality of a quality sword (especially if it is enchanted)?

To figure out the answer to this question, it doesn't hurt to take a look at how a mace vs sword matchup in Minecraft would look. By comparing the damage numbers and other improvements like enchantments, players can determine which weapon they'd prefer to use when a battle takes place.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Mace vs sword in Minecraft: Which is better for combat?

The crafting recipe for the mace in the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Although the mace and the sword are quite different in Minecraft, they do share some similarities. Specifically, both possess an attack speed value of 1.6, and the mace deals seven base damage on contact, much like the diamond sword. However, base damage doesn't tell the whole story, and it's worth diving deep into the numbers and information on both weapons to determine the superior option.

To start, we can take a look at the mace in Minecraft, its damage output, and the unique aspects of the weapon:

Deals seven base damage in Java Edition and has a .625-second cooldown just like a diamond sword.

Deals 10.5 damage on a critical hit in Java Edition.

Possesses a durability of 250 points.

Can deal a total of 2500 damage before breaking if no repairs are made in Java Edition.

Deals 8 base damage and 12 critical hit damage and possesses no attack cooldown in Bedrock Edition. Can deal a maximum of 3000 damage in Bedrock before breaking if no repairs are made.

Accumulates one point of damage output for each block distance a player accumulates while falling at least 1.5 blocks' distance. This is known as the mace's smash attack, and if players fall far enough, they can kill players wearing a full set of netherite Protection IV-enchanted armor after falling at least 15 blocks. Meanwhile, if players fall at least 137 blocks, the mace's smash attack can one-hit kill the Warden.

After landing a successful smash attack, the mace resets a player's fall distance, allowing them to land safely if they do so immediately after landing the smash attack.

Has a high amount of knockback with a single strike.

Repaired with breeze rods, items dropped by killing breeze mobs.

Cannot be enchanted without commands or Creative Mode, though this may change in the future.

Sword enchantments can give them an edge over maces in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

With the mace having been examined, it's time to turn the focus over to swords. As Minecraft fans know well, swords come in various qualities based on the materials they're forged from, all with their own damage values.

As a matter of reference, players can find the damage values for all unenchanted swords below:

Material Wood Gold Stone Iron Diamond Netherite Attack Damage 4 on Java, 5 on Bedrock 4 on Java, 5 on Bedrock 5 on Java, 6 on Bedrock 6 on Java, 7 on Bedrock 7 on Java, 8 on Bedrock 8 on Java, 9 on Bedrock Critical Damage 6 on Java, 7.5 on Bedrock 6 on Java, 7.5 on Bedrock 7.5 on Java, 9 on Bedrock 9 on Java, 10.5 on Bedrock 10.5 on Java, 12 on Bedrock 12 on Bedrock, 13.5 on Bedrock Durability 59 on Java, 60 on Bedrock 32 on Java, 33 on Bedrock 131 on Java, 132 on Bedrock 250 on Java, 251 on Bedrock 1561 on Java, 1562 on Bedrock 2031 on Java, 2032 on Bedrock Total Damage Inflicted Before Breaking (No Repairs or Crits) 236 on Java, 300 on Bedrock 128 on Java, 165 on Bedrock 655 on Java, 792 on Bedrock 1500 on Java, 1757 on Bedrock 10927 on Java, 12496 on Bedrock 16248 on Java, 18288 on Bedrock

In addition to these damage values, these other factors are worth keeping in mind for Minecraft's swords:

Possesses a sweeping attack that can hit multiple enemies at once in Java Edition.

Has an attack speed of 1.6 and a cooldown of .625 seconds in Java Edition.

Has no attack cooldown in Bedrock Edition.

Can be enchanted with Sharpness, Smite, Bane of Arthropods, Looting, Knockback, Fire Aspect, Sweeping Edge (Java Edition), Unbreaking, Mending, and Curse of Vanishing.

Wooden swords can be used as fuel in furnaces.

Iron and gold swords can be smelted in a furnace for iron/gold nuggets.

Piglins are attracted to golden swords and will run towards them and pick them up when they're on the ground.

Repaired with the respective resources used to craft them (wood planks, stone blocks, gold/iron/netherite ingots, and diamonds).

Verdict

Maces beat out swords in most circumstances in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Based on the base damage numbers, the mace in Minecraft 1.21 is the superior weapon compared to unenchanted swords until they reach diamond quality in Bedrock Edition or netherite quality in either edition. However, their maximum base/critical damage pales in comparison to netherite swords. Enchantments also work in the swords' favor as they give them more utility and damage.

However, the mace's smash attack provides a massive one-hit kill potential and can deal more damage than any sword. The exception is if commands are used to give swords enchantments that can't normally be obtained in Survival Mode (like a Sharpness 1000 sword in Minecraft). Be that as it may, the mace's smash attack could be seen as situational since it requires players to land a strike while falling.

A caveat should be mentioned; players who have access to equipment like elytra or wind charge items can use the mace's smash attack more regularly. It still requires precise timing and aim, but if players can practice the smash attack and perfect it, the mace can be the most devastating melee weapon in the game. Otherwise, fans may want to stick with an enchanted diamond/netherite sword.

All in all, when it comes to pure damage and killing potential in Minecraft, the mace is the better weapon, but fans will have to practice with it for it to reach its full capabilities.