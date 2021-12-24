Where to find illagers in Minecraft 1.18 update?

Illagers are hostile mobs in Minecraft. Pillagers, evokers, ravagers, illusioners and vindicators are all considered to be illagers. They each have different behaviors and different loot drops, but they're all among the best of the hostile mobs in the game.

The Minecraft 1.18 update did alter one thing for hostile mobs: spawns. Now, hostile mobs will only spawn at a light level of zero. Here's where to find illagers after the update.

Where illagers will spawn after the Minecraft 1.18 update

Fortunately, the new rule for hostile mobs doesn't necessarily apply to illagers. Illagers can still spawn as they did previously. Pillagers will still spawn at Pillager Outposts, as well as in groups wandering around the terrain, regardless of the light level in the area.

BeeSilverBee @BeeSilverBee1 hmmm, pillager outpost fail; was wondering why there were so many pillagers...and no villagers at the village next to it. hmmm, pillager outpost fail; was wondering why there were so many pillagers...and no villagers at the village next to it. https://t.co/JvsGszh9Zm

Vindicators are still found at the Woodland Mansions, though they are usually found in extremely low light levels anyway. Evokers, ravagers and illusioners are still found in raids, with the latter two being found in Bedrock and Java Edition, respectively.

Hauntingmemory @haunting313 @impulseSV I decided to explore in 1.11 and found a woodland mansion with some awesome easter eggs in it! a vindicator and a chicken @impulseSV I decided to explore in 1.11 and found a woodland mansion with some awesome easter eggs in it! a vindicator and a chicken https://t.co/SY2LzEEyIy

Raids are the most common appearance for illagers. These are triggered by entering a village after getting the Bad Omen status effect. This occurs when a pillager captain is killed (captains have the banners on their heads). They are most frequently found at Pillager Outposts.

It should be noted that illusioners are a Java Edition exclusive. They also cannot spawn naturally in the world. They can be summoned and can be spawned with a spawn egg from Creative, but there is no place in a Minecraft world that they can spawn.

Illusioners cannot spawn in Bedrock and can't spawn naturally in Java Edition (Image via Minecraft)

They can drop the following loot when killed:

Illusioner- Bow 8.5%, banner, XP

Evoker- Totem of Undying 100%, Emerald 50%, banner, XP

Vindicator- Emerald 50%, normal or enchanted axe 8.5%, banner, XP

Pillager- Normal or enchanted crossbow 8.5%, arrow 67%, banner, XP

Ravager- Saddle 100%, XP

Also Read Article Continues below

These are some of the best drops in the game, which makes these Minecraft mobs highly sought after.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider