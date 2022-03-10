First look at Allay in Minecraft: Everything there is to know about

Allay finally makes its first appearance in the latest Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta version. The winner of the mob vote was loved by many players and was a highly anticipated mob to release in the next update. On March 10, the mob was finally added in the new beta version of 1.18.30.22 of Bedrock Edition.

Allay is a cute, friendly mob that is designed to help players gather any dropped items in an area and give them to them or drop them near a note block. They are tiny flying mobs that are passive and friendly in nature. In Minecraft Live 2021, the mob was up against Glare and Copper Golem in a mob vote, where it won and was confirmed to be added to Minecraft 1.19 update.

Everything there is to know about the new mob Allay in Minecraft

Natural spawning

As soon as players enter the world in the beta version of the Bedrock Edition, they will be able to find and interact with Allay. Though players can easily spawn the new mob from their respective eggs from the inventory, these creatures can be found naturally in certain places.

They can be naturally found in Woodland Mansions (Image via xisumvoid YouTube)

If players are in survival mode, they will have to find a Pillager outpost or a Woodland Mansion where Allays can be found. They are usually trapped with iron golems in the outposts or can be found in prison cells in the Mansion. Hence, in Minecraft 1.19 update, these mobs will be quite difficult to find if they are only found in these places.

Behavior and usage

They cannot be leashed, making it difficult to interact with them (Image via xisumvoid YouTube)

These friendly and passive mobs fly randomly around the area. Players can give them an item to employ them. After this, whenever that particular item is on the ground, the mob will pick it up and return to the player and throw it. They will continue to search for that same item until the players change or remove it from their hands. These mobs can even pick up full stacks of items at once.

The mob connects to the note block and throws the items near it (Image via xisumvoid YouTube)

When players place an item on these mobs and play a note block, the mob connects to the block and will constantly gather the particular item and throw all of it near the note block. It will continue to do so until the player comes and collects the items. Like so, players can make a farm with hoppers and chests around the note block so that it collects the items.

The mob has a luminescent texture and can glow in the dark. They have a total of 16 HP (8 hearts) of health.

