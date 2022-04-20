The Deep Dark Biome is about to be released as part of Minecraft 1.19. This is the scariest and most anticipated biome that will be released in The Wild Update, along with the terrifying beast called the Warden. Players from all around the globe are eagerly waiting for the horrific yet fascinating biome and mob.

The Deep Dark Biome was first introduced back in the 2020 Live event. Initially, Mojang was planning to release the biome in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. However, since the update was split into two parts due to its enormity, this feature was pushed forward to the next update.

Players can explore the biome and experience the mob in several snapshots to gauge the danger and prepare themselves accordingly when the actual update drops.

Top 5 things to remember while exploring the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19

5) Avoid making any sound

Always sneak past the Deep Dark Biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

Most players must be aware that making any noise in this biome is extremely dangerous. The new sculk sensor and sculk shrieker blocks will immediately activate once they perceive any vibration.

Sculk sensors can activate with any vibration. However, they can trigger the shrieker if the sound vibration comes from a player. Eventually, the shrieker block will summon the terrifying Warden.

4) Try to break all sculk shrieker blocks

Break these blocks to avoid the mob spawning (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

While exploring the biome and wanting to make it safe for the future, players will need to break all sculk shrieker blocks. Players must be extra cautious of any sound vibrations they create while breaking them.

Players can block each and every sculk sensor with wool blocks and then break the shriekers. This will ensure that no sound vibrations trigger the block. Once the shriekers are broken, players will have no worries about the Warden being summoned.

3) Bring multiple shields

Block ranged attack with shield (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

Mojang has added a new ranged weapon to the Warden in the latest snapshot, making them even more dangerous than before. Since its ranged weapon can penetrate through thick walls, it is extremely difficult to survive once the mob gets angry at a player.

One of the few ways to completely block the ranged attack is by using a shield. Even if the shield is disabled after a hit, it can be used to repeatedly block lethal attacks. Players can bring multiple shields to protect themselves while evading the beast.

2) Prepare an easy escape route

Create an easy escape route through Deep Dark Biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

If players accidentally summon the Warden and want to escape the area quickly, they can build an easy escape route and plan the getaway in the worst-case scenario.

To do this, players will need to pre-plan the route while entering the area itself. If they find the biome, they must first make a proper path from which they can run away. Wool blocks and carpets can be placed so that players don't make any sound while escaping.

1) Bring stacks of wool blocks or carpets

Place loads of wool items in the Deep Dark Biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

In the latest snapshot, Mojang has completely removed any kind of sound vibration caused by wool blocks or carpets. This means that placing, breaking, or walking on them won't give out any vibrations that usually activate sculk sensors.

Hence, players can stock up on wool blocks and carpets while exploring the Deep Dark Biome and place them wherever they walk. This way, they don't have to sneak in and worry about making noise. Players can even block sculk sensors with wool blocks to make them inactive.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi