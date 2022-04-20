Top 5 uses of frogs in Minecraft

Frogs are an upcoming mob that will be released in Minecraft 1.19. This update brings loads of additions like new biomes, new items, and new mobs, including frogs. They are already in several snapshots and beta previews of the game, and players are huge fans of them already.

These creatures usually spawn in swamp biomes. However, their color can vary if they are grown in biomes at different temperatures. They croak, walk slowly and jump high every once in a while. Aside from being one of the derpiest mobs ever added to the game, players can also use frogs in many ways.

5 best uses of frogs in Minecraft

5) Breeding tadpoles

Tadpoles (Image via Mojang)

Players can easily breed frogs to spawn tadpoles. They can enter 'love mode' when they are fed slimeballs. Once the breeding is done, they will find a suitable place to lay their eggs in the water. After this, players will have to wait for a while till the eggs hatch into tadpoles.

4) Achieving new advancements

New advancement achieved (Image via Minecraft)

In the latest snapshot, Mojang has added a new advancement related to these mobs that will be released with the update. The advancement is called 'When the Squad Hops into Town' and can be achieved by getting all three types of the mob on a leash.

This can be done by growing different versions of them by taking buckets of tadpoles to different biomes.

3) For killing small slimes

Slimes being killed by the mob (Image via Minecraft)

When these mobs were announced, Mojang explained how these mobs could eat smaller slimes by extending their tongues. After they eat slime, they drop slimeballs. Hence, players can come up with several ideas to use this feature in a slime farm, where these mobs can kill them and drop slimes automatically.

2) Can be kept as a pet

Players can simply keep them as pets (Image via Minecraft)

While not strictly serving a purpose, players can still keep the derpy and cute mob as a pet. These mobs cannot be tamed, but players can create a small area near their base to keep these mobs around. They can also be named with a name tag for some personalization.

1) Making froglight

Magma cube being eaten by frog (Image via Minecraft)

This new item will also be added with the 1.19 update along with these mobs. These are rare light blocks that can only be made when these mobs kill a small magma cube.

Just as they drop slimeballs after killing slimes, they drop froglights after killing small magma cubes. These blocks emit light and have a slight color accent on them, which depends on the color of the mob itself. These are great decorative blocks that can only be obtained through these mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

