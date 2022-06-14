How to make a Froglight in Minecraft 1.19 update

Froglights are new light-emitting blocks added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. While other new blocks are specific to biomes, this decoration block comes from the new Frog mob. Although Mojang did not announce this at the Live event in 2021, it appeared in one of the beta preview versions of Bedrock Edition and later came to Java Edition as well.

The Minecraft 1.19 update was recently released, and millions of eager gamers are getting to experience all the new features and changes. New mobs like the Warden and Frogs will spawn in new biomes like Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamps, respectively. New mud, mangrove wood, and sculk blocks will also feature in the update, along with loads of other additions.

Froglight is one of the trickiest blocks to obtain since it requires some effort from the players. However, once players obtain them, these are some of the most beautiful blocks that can be used for decoration.

Steps to obtain the Froglight block in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Find new Frog mobs

Orange frogs will spawn in the normal Swamp biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Since Froglight is related to the new Frog mobs, players must first find and secure them. In Minecraft 1.19, frogs spawn in Swamp and new Mangrove Swamp biomes. White frogs can be found in Mangrove Swamps, and orange ones can be found in normal swamp biomes. Green frogs are the rarest since they need to be manually grown by players in a cold biome.

The color of the frog is key to the color of the block. The three differently colored frogs will give rise to three different colored blocks. Hence, players must first have the desired frog for a particular block.

2) Bring Magma Cubes to the overworld or take Frogs to nether

Frogs can only eat the smallest magma cube (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Up next is the difficult part. Players will either have to take bring magma cubes to the overworld or take frogs to the Nether. Essentially, frogs need to eat the smallest magma cubes to drop these new blocks.

Hence, players will either have to lure magma cubes into the overworld and bring them to frogs or leash frogs and carefully take them through the dangerous, lava-filled Nether realm.

It is better to lure magma cubes into the overworld simply because managing frogs in the Nether can be quite tricky. Additionally, players will not have to direct their movements with a leash.

3) Killing large magma cubes into smaller cubes

Frog eating Magma cubes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once the magma cubes and frogs are in the same area, bigger cubes need to be killed to spawn smaller ones. Frogs can only eat the smallest magma cubes to drop Froglights. Hence, players must kill both large and medium-sized magma cubes.

Once this is done, the frogs will eat these small hostile mobs and drop the new block. If players want all three colors, they will have to find or breed different colored frogs in biomes with different temperatures.

